Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

JPMorgan is hiring people from SVB as MDs

by Alex McMurray
10 May 2023
2 minute read
JPMorgan is hiring people from SVB as MDs

When Silicon Valley Bank collapsed back in March, eyes were suddenly drawn to the investment banking talent it hired in the years before its downfall. Some of those people are resurfacing - at JPMorgan.

Susan Winter, for example, has just rejoined JPMorgan after 24 years as a managing director and head of innovation economy syndication. She spent the nearly 13 years at SVB, where she was most recently global head of loan syndications. Winter, who is based in Palo Alto, began her career at JPMorgan as an associate in the financial sponsors team but left after less than five years in 1999.

Winter isn't the only SVB alum hired as an MD at JPMorgan this month. Ilya Klets, a former SVB MD in fintech corporate banking also joined JPM this month as an MD working with tech and disruptive commerce clients. Klets has worked for various high profile fintechs in California, including PayPal, LendingClub and Qwil. He joined SVB in 2020.

The SVB additions come as JPMorgan building out its fintech funding platform, Capital Connect. However, with MDs now required to be in the office five days per week, the culture will still be very different to the WFH friendly bank of the tech sector.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • ph
    photobug56
    12 May 2023

    If they've got needed talent and were not part of why the place collapsed, fine. One would hope that JPMC will have learned important lessons from recent history, though JD's arrogance in some areas, especially towards his employees, doesn't help that hope.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Alexander Ash Consulting
Ops Transformation Project Programme Manager/ Project Manager – Contract
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Top Engineer Leaving Stripe for $11bn publicly traded fintech

Top Engineer Leaving Stripe for $11bn publicly traded fintech

HSBC's ex-head of US debt markets is making a big comeback

HSBC's ex-head of US debt markets is making a big comeback

Equity analyst pay isn't all that bad

Equity analyst pay isn't all that bad

Bloomberg is hiring Chat-GPT experts on $295k+ salaries

Bloomberg is hiring Chat-GPT experts on $295k+ salaries

Nomura's co-head of investment banking is leaving as MDs promoted

Nomura's co-head of investment banking is leaving as MDs promoted

Related articles

HSBC's ex-head of US debt markets is making a big comeback
Financial

HSBC's ex-head of US debt markets is making a big comeback

12 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Nomura's co-head of investment banking is leaving as MDs promoted
Financial

Nomura's co-head of investment banking is leaving as MDs promoted

12 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
JPM, Goldman Sachs: The banks making the most of a bad time
Financial

JPM, Goldman Sachs: The banks making the most of a bad time

12 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Big Four graduates working 8am to 4am for £30k. Citadel Securities' CEO has the best origin story
Financial

Morning Coffee: Big Four graduates working 8am to 4am for £30k. Citadel Securities' CEO has the best origin story

12 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.