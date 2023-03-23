Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechThe big players in the fintech industry.

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay
Unicorns you need to know

As the fintech industry matures, assessments of the best fintechs to work for are increasingly complex.  

For people trying to interested in embarking upon fintech careers now, we've assessed the top unicorns across Asia, Europe and America. Alongside the sectors and valuations of the top 50 firms in the market below, you can find average software engineer pay (according to levels.fyi) company headcounts, and current open roles at each company in which the data is available.

Be sure to check back often as we will update this list for you regularly. (Use the button on the top right of the chart to see the full list). 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ma
    Matt
    3 hours ago

    Sounds like checkout.com need to step up their pay game!

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Madison Pearl
Vice President – Private Credit Fund Investments
Madison Pearl
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Strachan Clark
Trader - 2.5Bn+ USD AUM Hedge Fund *Requires Overnight USA hours for a year or so* - Excellent Salary and Bonus on Offer!
Strachan Clark
Hong Kong
Selby Jennings
Elite Boutique | Middle-East & Africa M&A | Paris or Riyadh
Selby Jennings
Paris, France
ParagonAlpha
Quant Portfolio Manager - Equities and Macro
ParagonAlpha
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Senior Associate/Junior VP Investment Banking Team
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley: 2022’s recruits flop

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley: 2022’s recruits flop

Credit Suisse bankers reach for lawyers after bonuses cancelled

Credit Suisse bankers reach for lawyers after bonuses cancelled

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay

UBS should seduce cheap Credit Suisse bankers before they fly

UBS should seduce cheap Credit Suisse bankers before they fly

The eFinancialCareers salary and bonus survey – 2023

The eFinancialCareers salary and bonus survey – 2023

Related articles

Revolut alumni want ChatGPT savants for crypto banking startup
Fintech

Revolut alumni want ChatGPT savants for crypto banking startup

22 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The ex-Citi EMEA head that's now a director at a London fintech
Fintech

The ex-Citi EMEA head that's now a director at a London fintech

22 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Bitcoin soars: Are crypto firms members clubs again?
Fintech

Bitcoin soars: Are crypto firms members clubs again?

21 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Singapore hiring is driving this London unicorn's global expansion
Fintech

Singapore hiring is driving this London unicorn's global expansion

16 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1