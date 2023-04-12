"MDs at JPMorgan have barely been in the office 3 days a week"

I work in a front office technology team for JPMorgan and I know that some of our managing directors will fuming about today's ruling that they must be in the office five days a week.

The MDs and the EDs here are some of the worst offenders when it comes to being in the office even three days a week. They're the people who are most likely to have big country piles and long commutes. They're also the people most likely to spend their time on international Zoom meetings, meaning that physical proximity to their teams makes no real difference.

Today's memo says that for five days a week, these MDs must be, "visible on the floor.. meet with clients...teach and advise, and...always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings.” However, this would require their teams to also be in the office, even though internal communications are clear that everyone else only needs to be in the office for three days each week. MDs who return full time will be in the office without a local team for two days a week, which seems strange.

Ultimately, I suspect this means that we will all be called back into the office full time. Otherwise I can't understand it.

In the meantime, it sucks to be an MD, I guess.

