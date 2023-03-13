Discover your dream Career
FinancialSVB was all about remote work. Was that a problem?

The real reason Silicon Valley Bank failed: working from home?

by Alex McMurray
39 minutes ago
3 minute read
The real reason Silicon Valley Bank failed: working from home?

Since the advent of the 'new normal', banks have been pretty steadfast in their approach to working from home. They want their employees centralised and in the office. Looking at what's happened with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) this past week, they might feel vindicated.

The de-facto bank of the tech sector, SVB - like many of the tech companies it worked with - was very open to remote work in the US, with work from home available "most of the time". It had a plethora of experienced banking talent located a great distance apart from each other.

Take risk, for example. Former Morgan Stanley executive director Doug Carter worked remotely, based out of Parisppany, NJ, as the director of business risk. Director of financial risk management Josiah Snelgrove was based in Raleigh, NC, 150 miles from the Charlotte office. 

Recent hires like senior payments strategist Akua Pokua-Nuako, who joined from the fintech Toast in January, were recruited for remote positions. 

In New York, senior officials seem split between remote and hybrid. Head of model risk management Nav Vaidhyanathan worked purely remotely while managing director Thomas Borruso, who spent eight years at JPMorgan, worked for SVB on a hybrid basis.

The situation seems to have been somewhat different at SVB's investment banking subsidiary, SVB Securities. There, it seems staff were expected in the office a lot more frequently. 

Needless to say, WFH wasn't the only issue at SVB. The real problem stemmed from the fact that the bank had no duration hedges on its bond investments and that a new financial team decided to start investing in long duration bonds circa 2017, without any real risk management measures. Work from home may have contributed to communications breakdowns, but a bigger issue is likely to have been the absence of a chief risk officer from April 2022 to January 2023. Kim Olsen joined SVB from Sumitomo in this role in January 2023. She appears to have been based in the New York office. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
3 comments
  • Br
    Bruce Dwayne
    10 minutes ago

    Sure thing mate...

  • [Deleted]
    16 minutes ago

    [Deleted]

  • Bi
    BigleyWigley
    18 minutes ago

    As I have long said, working from home encourages unhedged activities. Something to do with proximity of pets


