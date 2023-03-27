JPMorgan's new fintech likes hiring from Goldman Sachs & FB

Ever since the announcement that JPMorgan was launching a private capital fundraising platform called Capital Connect, it's been a bit of a fintech to watch in the digital private markets space.

We singled the Capital Connect team out as one of the top banking tech teams to watch out for in 2023 and its hiring is still going strong nearly four months into the year. In various new job listings, JPMorgan says it's "creating a high-profile and exciting new fintech business for the firm, focused on early-stage private markets," with Capital Connect being the flagship and, at present, only product.

What JPMorgan really wants for Capital Connect is product managers. It's hiring four across New York and New Jersey and an additional one in London. Three of the four open PM roles in America have a maximum salary of $200k.

Who gets hired into engineering roles in Capital Connect? Three days ago, it recruited Saurabh Singh, an engineer who spent five years at Goldman Sachs before leaving for Facebook in 2021. He left the tech firm in February.

Other Goldman alumni are also congregating at JPMorgan's new platform. Capital Connect's London based head of engineering, Satwinder Holait, was once a Goldman MD, as was New York based head of product Soomin Hu.

Peculiarly, the highest listed salary range of the listings is for the team is a head of content, who can earn up to $208.5k to "define, develop and execute a multi-channel content strategy."

