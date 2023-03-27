Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechJPMorgan's fintech platform is ramping up product hiring

JPMorgan's new fintech likes hiring from Goldman Sachs & FB

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan's new fintech likes hiring from Goldman Sachs & FB

Ever since the announcement that JPMorgan was launching a private capital fundraising platform called Capital Connect, it's been a bit of a fintech to watch in the digital private markets space.

We singled the Capital Connect team out as one of the top banking tech teams to watch out for in 2023 and its hiring is still going strong nearly four months into the year. In various new job listings, JPMorgan says it's "creating a high-profile and exciting new fintech business for the firm, focused on early-stage private markets," with Capital Connect being the flagship and, at present, only product.

What JPMorgan really wants for Capital Connect is product managers. It's hiring four across New York and New Jersey and an additional one in London. Three of the four open PM roles in America have a maximum salary of $200k.

Who gets hired into engineering roles in Capital Connect? Three days ago, it recruited Saurabh Singh, an engineer who spent five years at Goldman Sachs before leaving for Facebook in 2021. He left the tech firm in February.

Other Goldman alumni are also congregating at JPMorgan's new platform. Capital Connect's London based head of engineering, Satwinder Holait, was once a Goldman MD, as was New York based head of product Soomin Hu.

Peculiarly, the highest listed salary range of the listings is for the team is a head of content, who can earn up to $208.5k to "define, develop and execute a multi-channel content strategy."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Goodman Masson
Associate or AD/VP - Financing Solutions
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Goodman Masson
Model Validation Quantitative Analyst
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quant Portfolio Manager - Equities and Macro
ParagonAlpha
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
M&A Director - UK M&A (global investment bank))
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Director, Chemicals investment banking - leading franchise
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Deutsche Bank is quietly cutting a few US fixed income people

Deutsche Bank is quietly cutting a few US fixed income people

These are the interview questions you'll be asked at Citi

These are the interview questions you'll be asked at Citi

JPMorgan's new fintech likes hiring from Goldman Sachs & FB

JPMorgan's new fintech likes hiring from Goldman Sachs & FB

Are Stripe employees wildly overpaid?

Are Stripe employees wildly overpaid?

Where Credit Suisse people are finding new jobs

Where Credit Suisse people are finding new jobs

Related articles

Are Stripe employees wildly overpaid?
Fintech

Are Stripe employees wildly overpaid?

27 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay
Fintech

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay

23 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
4
Revolut alumni want ChatGPT savants for crypto banking startup
Fintech

Revolut alumni want ChatGPT savants for crypto banking startup

22 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The ex-Citi EMEA head that's now a director at a London fintech
Fintech

The ex-Citi EMEA head that's now a director at a London fintech

22 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2