Fintech

JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists

by Alex McMurray
5 May 2023
2 minute read
JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists

Since the announcement of its fintech funding platform, Capital Connect, in October of last year, JPMorgan has been quietly adding to the team.  The appointment of a new senior engineer has recently been confirmed, and the division is adding muscle.

Executive director Joel Bloch (who we once singled out as a top hedge fund technologist to watch) is the platform's head of AI, having been promoted into the role last year.

Working between London and New York, Bloch is hiring for the AI team in the UK and is looking for an applied AI and machine learning lead.

Described as a "small, pragmatic cross-disciplinary team," the data science specialists will be working alongside "finance specialists, former entrepreneurs, product managers, designers, and engineers."

Outside of Bloch, the most senior data scientist in the team is Luke Stedman, who spent 13 years at London based hedge fund Winton and was its data projects lead.

