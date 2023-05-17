Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

The engineers escaping FAANG layoffs in fintech & hedge funds

by Alex McMurray
17 May 2023
2 minute read
The engineers escaping FAANG layoffs in fintech & hedge funds

The year of layoffs in big tech is almost halfway through. With many announced at the end of last year and others announced more recently, we can expect to see employees from Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon and more flooding new (or old) industries. Finance is taking its pick of the litter with engineering talent recently being shared between fintech firms and hedge funds.

On the fintech side, it's crypto and blockchain startups bringing in FAANG technologists. Chao Wang was a senior technical program manager for a year and a half after joining from Big Four firm Ernst & Young, he now joins crypto unicorn Ripple as a staff technical program manager. Senior engineer Botong Sui who was at Twitter for over five years has joined blockchain infrastructure fintech Paxos as of April despite leaving Twitter in February, coinciding with the departure date of the company's layoffs. 

The hedge fund recruits are a mix of FAANG natives and banking alumni. In New York, Citadel have hired senior engineer Ganguja Ajay from Google, bringing him over from Poland. Another engineer to move is former AWS engineer Ziyang Wang, who Millennium have brought from Seattle to their Miami hub.

Staying put in London is Lulu Jiang. She joined Twitter in 2021 after four and a half years at JPMorgan. Leaving in February like Sui, she joined Man Group this month as a senior software engineer.

Take part in the eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey 2023 here.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
FIG M&A - Director and Vice President
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Analyst/Researcher
Palm Beach Gardens, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023

The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

Related articles

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers
Technology

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

19 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-JPMorgan director: "The deep truth about quant jobs in banks"
Technology

Ex-JPMorgan director: "The deep truth about quant jobs in banks"

18 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
How to earn a $300k salary as a Goldman Sachs tech VP
Technology

How to earn a $300k salary as a Goldman Sachs tech VP

18 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Are KDB+ developers stuck in a "dead end career"?
Technology

Are KDB+ developers stuck in a "dead end career"?

18 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.