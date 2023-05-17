The engineers escaping FAANG layoffs in fintech & hedge funds

The year of layoffs in big tech is almost halfway through. With many announced at the end of last year and others announced more recently, we can expect to see employees from Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon and more flooding new (or old) industries. Finance is taking its pick of the litter with engineering talent recently being shared between fintech firms and hedge funds.

On the fintech side, it's crypto and blockchain startups bringing in FAANG technologists. Chao Wang was a senior technical program manager for a year and a half after joining from Big Four firm Ernst & Young, he now joins crypto unicorn Ripple as a staff technical program manager. Senior engineer Botong Sui who was at Twitter for over five years has joined blockchain infrastructure fintech Paxos as of April despite leaving Twitter in February, coinciding with the departure date of the company's layoffs.

The hedge fund recruits are a mix of FAANG natives and banking alumni. In New York, Citadel have hired senior engineer Ganguja Ajay from Google, bringing him over from Poland. Another engineer to move is former AWS engineer Ziyang Wang, who Millennium have brought from Seattle to their Miami hub.

Staying put in London is Lulu Jiang. She joined Twitter in 2021 after four and a half years at JPMorgan. Leaving in February like Sui, she joined Man Group this month as a senior software engineer.

