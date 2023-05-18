Discover your dream Career
The eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey - 2023

by Alex McMurray
18 May 2023
Have you ever toyed with the idea of working in the fintech industry? Maybe you work in fintech already? Either way, we'd like to hear from you.  

We're running a survey on how people feel about jobs in the fintech sector now, whether people want to work there, what the perceived advantages of the industry are - in terms of both culture and compensation.  You can respond if you work in fintech and you can respond if you don't. 

It's comparatively painless and we'll share the results on the site. 

Follow the link below to share your verdict. The survey is short and can be completed anonymously.  

Click here to complete the survey

Thank you,

eFinancialCareers

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
