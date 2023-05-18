The eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey - 2023

Have you ever toyed with the idea of working in the fintech industry? Maybe you work in fintech already? Either way, we'd like to hear from you.

We're running a survey on how people feel about jobs in the fintech sector now, whether people want to work there, what the perceived advantages of the industry are - in terms of both culture and compensation. You can respond if you work in fintech and you can respond if you don't.

It's comparatively painless and we'll share the results on the site.

Follow the link below to share your verdict. The survey is short and can be completed anonymously.

Thank you,

eFinancialCareers

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)