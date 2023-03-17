Discover your dream Career
TechnologyFirst you leave banking for Meta. Then you come back again.

The ex-Meta engineer that "boomeranged back" to JPMorgan

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Last month, the 871 employees Meta announced they were letting go of in November hit the market. With Mark Zuckerberg announcing another spate of layoffs is on the horizon, the Meta outflows are far from over. Some engineers from the technology firm are resurfacing in their old jobs - in banks.

London based Ruben Verboon joined JPMorgan in 2019 after 3 years at Goldman Sachs. Last year he left to join Meta. After just 10 months at Meta, he returns to JPMorgan as a VP, the same seniority he was when he left.

Verboon, who said he "boomeranged back" in a social media post, is going "back to almost the same team" he left, their international consumer banking division. 

He's not the only person JPM has hired from Meta. Maria Helena Ferreira, who openly states that she was impacted by the layoffs, joined JPMorgan in March. She, like Verboon is London based and appears to be in the same team. However, she didn't work for the bank previously.

Other JPMorgan alumni are returning to banking, but not all are returning to their former employers. Ex-MD Albert Eskenazi joined Meta from JPMorgan but left for Goldman Sachs.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
