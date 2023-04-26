Discover your dream Career
The fintechs where graduates earn $8k+ every month

by Alex McMurray
26 April 2023
2 minute read
The fintechs where graduates earn $8k+ every month

The top fintechs are well known for attracting top talent with enticing compensation packages. Entry level employees might worry that this generosity doesn't extend to interns, but a few of the biggest unicorns are also willing to pay top dollar for trainees.

Bloomberg recently used Glassdoor salary data to unveil the top 25 companies for internship pay and two fintechs landed inside the top four. They were, somewhat unsurprisingly, payments decacorn Stripe and crypto giant Coinbase. The former topped the entire list, paying an average monthly salary of over $9k while the latter came in 4th with $8.2k.

A few traditional financial institutions were also on Bloomberg's list, with Capital One paying interns $8k on average. Credit Suisse, Blackrock, JPMorgan and Citi all paid above $7k. 

However, intern pay data from levels.fyi suggests technical interns in fintech firms can earn even more. 

When we look at pay for interns in engineering roles in particular, it's NFT giant OpenSea that pays the most as crypto aims to recover from a difficult end to the previous year.

Elsewhere, B2B fintechs are also paying surprisingly well. Payroll infrastructure fintech Rippling and automation platform Ramp are hiring interns on competitive rates. 

It's not just about salary. Of the six top paying fintechs, five also offer additional payments towards housing, travel or both.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
