The specialist FAANG data engineers loved by finance

by Alex McMurray
7 minutes ago
2 minute read
The specialist FAANG data engineers loved by finance

A good data engineer can go a long way. But one particular type of data engineer rising in popularity in financial services: blob storage.  

This peculiarly named practice is, according to CloudFlare, a form of cloud storage for unstructured data with blob being an acronym for Binary Large Object.

Joshua Friedman, a recruiter who covers technology hiring at GQR Global Markets in New York, says that "these are people who have experience working with, storing and categorizing metric tons of information." For this reason, proprietary trading firms in particular love them.

When it comes to acquiring ex-FAANG blob storage engineers in particular, fintech appears to have the edge. Seattle based Vishnu Challam, formerly a site lead for Twitter who was in charge of Twitter's blob storage team, is now head of APAC engineering at payments decacorn Stripe, for example.

Similarly San Francisco digibank SoFi has been hiring blob expertise. They acquired Mikey Ling, formerly another senior machine learning engineer at Twitter with blob storage experience.

Proprietary trading firms may instead be hiring at graduate level. David Traina worked on blob storage for autonomous driving firm Wayve during his studies and was picked up by Radix Trading as a quantitative technologist after graduating. 

These are places that pay very well. At Radix, Levels.fyi estmates average data science total compensation to be above $400k. Stripe's data science salaries in 2022 averaged at $194k.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

