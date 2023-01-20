Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
TechnologyPeople are having a hard time believing the news.

Google's layoff chaos makes Goldman Sachs look polite

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Google's layoff chaos makes Goldman Sachs look polite

Think that Goldman's 3,200 job cuts were harsh? What's going on at Google might change your mind.

In an unprecedented move on a scale never-before-seen by the tech giant, Google is cutting 12,000 jobs amounting to 6% of its workforce. Combined with the Microsoft and Amazon layoffs earlier in the month, January has put 40,000 FAANG staff on the streets in search for work.

Cuts are nothing new for finance. As markets and revenues rise and fall, banks are well known to hire and fire accordingly. However painful Goldman's cuts were, they weren't nearly as traumatic or poorly executed (it seems) as today's cuts are at Google. 

“I just asked my manager this morning and they said they hadn't heard anything,” writes one Googler on forum website Blind. Another says layoffs are an impossibility: “What layoff? God you people are desperate, and sick.

Goldman's layoffs were slickly executed, with victims reportedly informed under the guise of business meetings, even if they were given little advice or insight into the next steps. 

Much like Goldman, Google has spent the past few years engaged in some big hiring. Before the pandemic, in Q4 2019 its headcount stood at 38,300. In Q3 2022 it was 49,100. Today's cuts will therefore simply return headcount closer to its pre-pandemic level.

Banks, fintechs and hedge funds will want to pounce. Google has long been known to hire from banking, particularly for its Cloud team, and this is a chance for people to move the other way. However, as Google continues work on its massive new office at King's Cross headquarters (due to open in 2024), it's still looking for banking talent too: its current London vacancies include an opening for an industry architect to help financial services firms migrate to the cloud.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo Credit: eFinancialCareers/Dall-E

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Junior Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quantitative Macro Analyst
ParagonAlpha
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader assistant - Global Hedge Fund - Fully remote / Hybrid working model - Large comp package
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
JK Barnes
Quantitative Researcher
JK Barnes
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Revolut hired another fixed income banker

Revolut hired another fixed income banker

Average salary of people laid off at Goldman Sachs? $63k

Average salary of people laid off at Goldman Sachs? $63k

Google's layoff chaos makes Goldman Sachs look polite

Google's layoff chaos makes Goldman Sachs look polite

Are consultants finally making more than bankers in 2023?

Are consultants finally making more than bankers in 2023?

Morning Coffee: How to repeatedly earn a $33m bonus at JPMorgan. UBS is hiring M&A bankers, but is fussy

Morning Coffee: How to repeatedly earn a $33m bonus at JPMorgan. UBS is hiring M&A bankers, but is fussy

Related articles

The Singapore technology jobs beating BofA's hiring freeze
Technology

The Singapore technology jobs beating BofA's hiring freeze

19 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I left my job as a Goldman Sachs MD to work in AI"
Technology

"I left my job as a Goldman Sachs MD to work in AI"

18 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Microsoft layoffs will be welcome in finance
Technology

Microsoft layoffs will be welcome in finance

18 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How to "use Python as the glue" in your low latency code
Technology

How to "use Python as the glue" in your low latency code

18 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0