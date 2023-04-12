Hedge funds like top Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs engineers

For the hedge funds looking to hire technology staff, banks have long been a key source of talent. Goldman Sachs people have always been appreciated, but other banks' alumni are moving too.

Balyasny likes Goldman Sachs technologists

Mike Grimaldi, the chief information officer at Balyasny, joined from JPMorgan in 2021 and has hired plenty of his former colleagues. However, Grimaldi likes to hire from Goldman Sachs too. His recent big recruit is Andrew Richards, who spent over nine years at Goldman, becoming an executive director. He joins Balyasny as a risk engineer.

In Hong Kong, where technologists are more likely to be quant types, Balyasny also hired a more junior technologist at Goldman, Piyush Jha, as a macro quant developer.

Brevan Howard is still building in tech

Brevan Howard has hired London-based Neal MacGowan as an executive IT support specialist after 22 years at Credit Suisse. MacGowan spent much of those two decades working as a support specialist on the trading floor.

Quant developer Shashank Sharma also joined Brevan after six and a half years at JPMorgan.

Brevan has been strengthening its technology and controls team throughout 2023 and hired former Point72 macro strategist Jon Freedman as its head of risk earlier this year. Sources say the firm is moving away from Coremont, the investment management platform that spun out of the fund in 2018, and is strengthening its staff in-house. Brevan declined to comment.

