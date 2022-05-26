The different strats roles in Goldman's Global Markets division

While eFinancialCareers has previously written about how to become a quant and the lifestyle of a strat at Goldman Sachs, we've now got a chart breaking down how Goldman's Global Markets division (referred to as sales and trading in other banks) sees its spectrum of strat talent.

Per the chart below, Goldman sees strats in the Global Markets division as sitting on a spectrum between coding and quant. Their Algo or Core Strats are responsible for programming, infrastructure, high-volume coding and the trading platforms. Data Strats, as the name suggests, look at big data and machine learning. On the quant side of the spectrum, Trading Strats are busy pricing derivatives, heding risk, modelling assets and developing trading tools. Then there are the Sales Strats responsible for generating ideas and structuring trades. They do what is broadly referred to as financial engineering which top quant programs like Carnegie Mellon train eager financiers for. Indeed, Goldman hired four of their graduates from the December 2021 class: one analyst in Hong Kong in FICC securitized structuring and then, in the New York office, a senior market risk analyst, quant engineer and a quant strat in FICC.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Goldman also gives an example of an average day in the life of a strat, a day which clearly doesn't involve spacing powerpoint text boxes properly. This appears to be on the more quant end of their strat spectrum given it involves risk management, creating trading tools and client-facing analysis. The firm does appear to be on a push for talent with 137 open job listings in their global markets division that include the term strat. Maybe they're understaffed ("understratted") and the poor powerpoint spacing is excusable.

Source: Goldman Sachs