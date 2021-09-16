The hedge funds that hire graduates and interns

So you want to leave university/college and work for a hedge fund? Once, this wasn't possible: hedge funds only hired people who'd been through banks' sales and trading graduate programmes. Now though, they're increasingly training up university leavers themselves.

If you're looking for a graduate or intern position in a hedge fund, these are the funds where you might find one in 2021-2022. Be warned: competition for places is likely to be intense and applications are already open.

AQR Capital Management jobs for undergrads

What is it? A quant hedge fund.

Where can I found out more? Just here.

Who does it hire? Interns

What can they do? Business development/portfolio operations/portfolio implementation/risk/trading/finance.

When do I apply? August to October.

Where? Greenwich, Connecticut

Balyasny Capital Management jobs for undergrads

What is it? A quant hedge fund.

Where can I found out more? Go here.

Who does it hire? Interns

What can they do? Investment, data, technology and business and operations.

When do I apply? Rolling.

Where? London, global.

Citadel jobs for undergrads

What is it? A quant hedge fund.

Where can I found out more? Right here.

Who does it hire? Interns

What can they do? Generalist/research/strategy and business/quant/software developer/systems technologist.

When do I apply? Hiring now.

Where? London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Sydney.

DE Shaw jobs for undergrads

What is it? A quant hedge fund.

Where can I found out more? Right here.

Who does it hire? Interns

What can they do? Generalist/research/strategy and business/quant/software developer/systems technologist.

When do I apply? Hiring now.

Where? London, New York.

Man Group graduate jobs

What is it? A hedge fund.

Where can I found out more? Try here.

Who does it hire? Interns, graduates.

What can they do? Quant research, network engineering, software engineering, trading.

When do I apply? September-October. Some only September.

Where? UK

Millennium Management jobs for undergrads

What is it? A multistrategy hedge fund.

Where can I found out more? We've written about it here. You can also look here.

Who does it hire? Interns, graduates (graduates only for investing roles).

What can they do? Technology, core infrastructure, investments.

When do I apply? August to October.

Where? Americas, APAC, EMEA

Point72 jobs for undergrads

What is it? A hedge fund

Where can I found out more? Right here.

Who does it hire? Interns, entry level.

What can they do? Investing/tech/quant/legal/data science.

When do I apply? Rolling.

Where? Stamford, New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris, Warsaw and more...

Two Sigma jobs for undergrads

What is it? A quant hedge fund

Where can I found out more? It's all here.

Who does it hire? Interns, entry level.

What can they do? Quant research, software engineering.

When do I apply? Open now.

Where? New York City.

