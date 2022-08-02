Ex-JPMorgan MD hires Goldman MD into hedge fund tech role

Mike Grimaldi is still hiring senior people in his new job at Balyasny Asset Management.

Grimaldi, who was the head of technology at JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank between 2017 and 2021, joined hedge fund Balyasny as chief information officer in September 2021.

Grimaldi has since added numerous senior technology staff from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, and just tapped another top technologist from Goldman. - Nick Young, a managing director in Goldman's New York markets strats group has joined Balyasny as head of macro technology.

Grimaldi is well-networked with top technologists at both Goldman and JPMorgan: he was head of global markets technology at Goldman Sachs for 20 years until 2014. Young spent five years at Goldman and previously worked for JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.

Front-end software engineers at Balyasny can earn up to $350k in total compensation according to Levelsfyi. Senior engineers in equity modelling are on salaries of $225k in Chicago according to H1B salary data. Balyasny is currently building out a data intelligence product on AWS.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to hedge funds that pay well when you work in technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Ivan Diaz on Unsplash