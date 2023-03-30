Discover your dream Career
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley quants & devs are quitting for the buy-side

by Alex McMurray
1 minute ago
2 minute read
Bonuses have been paid at US investment banks, and moves out of the sell-side are underway.  Several managing directors (MDs) from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have moved into either hedge funds or the sovereign wealth space. 

Brevan Howard, the hedge fund that's been expanding new chief executive Aron Landy has hired Goldman Sachs MD, Subhek Garg, as its chief technology officer. Garg previously spent 16 years at Goldman in wealth management engineering. 

In Europe, Jee Wayn Ong, a Goldman Sachs executive director left for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority as a scientific development lead as the wealth fund continues to recruit for Marcos Lopez de Prado's team.

And in New York, Li Sun, a PhD physicist joined hedge fund Citadel as a quantitative researcher. This comes shortly after their appointment of Goldman Sachs MD Francis Giannaros as Citadel's head of research and modelling engineering in equities last month.

