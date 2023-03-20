Singapore & Hong Kong tech pay at Goldman & JPMorgan: '22 vs '23

Hong Kong and Singapore are two of the most active hubs in Asia for financial technologists. Of the US banks, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the most significant players in that market, but which pays the most and where?

Using data from Levels.fyi, we have aggregated software engineer pay across both banks and locations. The sample size is small, meaning the results aren't definitive but they are nonetheless illuminating.

By a large margin, the highest earning technologists work for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong. Average analyst pay there was well over double that of the Singapore average.

Hong Kong tech types are more likely to be strats aligned to the front office. In 2022, an associate quant strat at Goldman in Hong Kong was earning $290k in total compensation.

The highest earning analyst was a blockchain engineer on $175k total with a base salary of $85k.

Comparing the banks, Goldman by-and-large pays its engineers far more handsomely than JPMorgan, though an interesting point of note is that for 2022, they paid both VPs and analysts more in Singapore.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)