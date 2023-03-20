Discover your dream Career
TechnologyWho was paid the most in 2022 and has that changed?

Singapore & Hong Kong tech pay at Goldman & JPMorgan: '22 vs '23

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Singapore & Hong Kong tech pay at Goldman & JPMorgan: '22 vs '23

Hong Kong and Singapore are two of the most active hubs in Asia for financial technologists. Of the US banks, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the most significant players in that market, but which pays the most and where?

Using data from Levels.fyi, we have aggregated software engineer pay across both banks and locations. The sample size is small, meaning the results aren't definitive but they are nonetheless illuminating.

By a large margin, the highest earning technologists work for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong. Average analyst pay there was well over double that of the Singapore average.

Hong Kong tech types are more likely to be strats aligned to the front office. In 2022, an associate quant strat at Goldman in Hong Kong was earning $290k in total compensation.

The highest earning analyst was a blockchain engineer on $175k total with a base salary of $85k.

Comparing the banks, Goldman by-and-large pays its engineers far more handsomely than JPMorgan, though an interesting point of note is that for 2022, they paid both VPs and analysts more in Singapore.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

