More JPMorgan AI experts are popping up at rival banks and beyond

For as bullish as Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan have been on AI as a workplace transformer, they seem to have a hard time tempting their AI specialists away from shiny jobs elsewhere. This week, two JPMorgan alumni have moved to new gigs.

Charles Holive was an MD at JPMorgan for two years, but has now joined PepsiCo as an SVP for AI solutions and platforms in New York. He says his new employer has "an amazing dataset and an infinite number of opportunities to leverage AI."

Holive initially joined JPMorgan as head of applied AI and machine learning for CIB operations, but he says he later became head of applied AI for the investment bank as a whole, as well as head of digital tools services. He departed the bank in April for unclear reasons.

Also in New York, Beata Shahrari has joined Wells Fargo as a technology director, working on agentic AI systems. She was previously head of AI solution delivery and enterprise scaling at JPMorgan, spending seven years at the bank and achieving distinguished engineer status in 2020.

She left JPMorgan last October to found Kinetic Ventures, an investment firm focused on sustainable AI. If OpenAI and its quiet civil war are anything to go by, ethical opportunities for AI investment seem few and far between.

Shahrari also accumulated multiple quantum computing accreditations while in her JPMorgan role. Wells Fargo previously hired another JPMorgan distinguished engineer and quantum computing expert, Constantin Gonciulea, who is now CTO of advanced technology at the bank, and is also working in machine learning.

Other JPMorgan departures earlier in the year include its AI guru Tucker Balch. It has also hired from the likes of Meta, but those hires have been spotted leaving after less than a year in the role. Change is afoot in the bank's technology teams as new CTO Shri Shivananda settles in, and we've noted before that his appointment suggests payments take precedence over AI.

