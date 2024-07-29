JPMorgan's top investment banking AI guy is leaving for a long summer vacation

JPMorgan may yet replace its investment banking analysts with large language models, but when it does, Samik Chandarana will not be there to see it happen.

The head of digital banking in JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank announced today that he is leaving.

In a post on social media, Chandarana declared that he will now have his "first full summer off" in 26 years.

He joined JPMorgan in 1998 in product control and has worked across credit trading, electronic credit trading, data and AI. In September 2023, Chandarana was made head of a new digital banking group, which makes his sudden departure seem unexpected.

The digital banking group is all about using AI and data science to help serve clients. Three months ago, Chandarana was out there opining on the future of AI in junior banking jobs and saying things like AI is simply a "tool" to get juniors on the "journey a lot faster."

JPMorgan didn't respond to a comment on who might replace him. The bank has long had a complicated structure when it comes to the introduction of AI and the digitalisation of its products and services. In February, David Hudson, the bank's co-head of CIB digital and platform services, also decided to leave following a sabbatical.

