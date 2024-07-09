Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan's Applied AI director hired from Meta leaves after eight months

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan's Applied AI director hired from Meta leaves after eight months

Financial services firms often use Big Tech firms as a source of talent for their senior applied AI positions, but the transplanted staff don't all stick around. The latest example of this comes from JPMorgan, which has lost an AI director just eight months after hiring him. 

Vasillis Plachouras joined JPMorgan from Meta last November. He's just left again, for Microsoft, where he'll be a principal applied scientist.

Plachouras worked for JPMorgan's applied AI and machine learning team in London. He's a PhD computer scientist, previously specializing in web information retrieval. His most recent research paper contributions are focused on neural networks and meta-learning.

It's not clear why Plachouras left JPMorgan, but he departed Meta during the tech firm's 'Year of Efficiency.' It's also not clear whether he was impacted by the layoffs, but there was a two-month gap between his roles at Meta and JPMorgan.

JPMorgan's set up its London machine learning center of excellence in January 2020. The bank's AI research team has over 2000 members globally. JPMorgan's broader research function also includes quantum computing, an area the bank has been aggressively hiring for in New York and elsewhere. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Alex McMurray Editor
