Now JPMorgan's AI guru also left for reasons that remain a mystery

by Sarah Butcher
43 minutes ago
2 minute read
Now JPMorgan's AI guru also left for reasons that remain a mystery

When Tucker Balch joined JPMorgan in 2019, it was the source of some excitement. Balch, who has a plume of blonde hair and a devoted following among quants of a certain vintage, joined as a managing director in the then-newly formed AI research group. Five years later, he's left. 

Balch didn't respond to a request to comment on his disappearance, and JPMorgan declined to elucidate. Writing on social media, Balch said that yesterday was his last day at the bank. During his tenure, he built a team of 24 researchers and seven developers and worked on cryptographic trading systems, among other things. 

It has not escaped our notice that Balch has announced his exit from JPMorgan during the same week that Samik Chandarana, the former head of digital banking in JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank also revealed his intention of having a long vacation, after leaving the bank in London.  

JPMorgan also declined to comment on Chandarana's departure, but it's thought that his exit may have something to do with the bank's fusion of the commercial and investment bank in January, with the result that a dedicated head of digital in the investment bank became superfluous.

Did Balch suffer a similar fate? Maybe not, given that JPMorgan's AI Research group sits outside the divisional structure. It's possible that he's simply returned to academia (he was previously a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology) or is tending his popular machine learning for trading course. 

For the moment, Balch is still proudly displayed on JPMorgan's website. Presumably he will be taken down soon. The question is whether Manuela Veloso, the head of JPMorgan's AI research unit, who hired Balch, will herself go too.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

