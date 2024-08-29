Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Inside OpenAI: The "quasi-religious" tech giant where everyone wants to work

by Alex McMurray
11 hours ago
5 minute read
Inside OpenAI: The "quasi-religious" tech giant where everyone wants to work

A few years ago, fintech was the darling of the startup world, and companies like Stripe and Revolut were attracting all the top tier technologists. The tide, however, is turning. The generative AI boom has made AI startups the hottest new CV stuffer, and there's no name more sought after than OpenAI. Bloomberg reported in June that OpenAI's annual revenue is on track to double this year to $3.4bn, and it's on the cusp of a fundraising round that will raise its valuation from $86bn to over $100bn

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Who is OpenAI hiring?

OpenAI doesn't usually hire from financial services firms, but when it does, it hires from fintechs. Most of all, it hires from Stripe.

By our count, over 110 ex-Stripe employees are now at OpenAi. This month's movers include Mick Jermsurawong, who joined OpenAI after 6 years at Stripe, and Stripe's former head of platform solutions architecture Jenny Sha. There are also around 90 Stripe alums at rival Anthropic, which accounts for around 10% of total headcount.

Bank staff are comparatively much less popular. Less than 50 former employees of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi, and Morgan Stanley combined work for OpenAI. Many were only junior. Nonetheless, some senior names are still making moves; Sarah Friar, OpenAI's new CFO as of June, is a former Goldman Sachs MD. She did, however, spend six years as CFO of payments fintech Square, too.

Others are joining from electronic trading firms. Bernard Bergeron, for example, joined in July after three years working as a researcher for Jump Trading, with previous stints at Hudson River Trading and Citadel. However, like with banking, many hires seem to have only interned in the space.

Why are people joining OpenAI?

For some, leaving financial services is more important than joining OpenAI. Stripe employees on jobs forum Blind called the fintech's culture a "s*** show through and through," and that there's been a "huge brain drain of talent to shiny opportunities" like OpenAI. Multiple employees say Stripe "used to be great," but not anymore. 

One fintech alum who left for OpenAI told us he moved for passion: "my firm treated me well, but on a personal level, I just am not intrinsically passionate about the space or the technical problems within." It's a different story with OpenAI; he said "AI is the next major frontier of human invention... it was a no-brainer" to join.

A former employee of an electronic trading firm working at OpenAI there tells us the company is "filled with literally the smartest people I have ever encountered," and everyone "works like crazy." He said, "there is no work-life balance, but that's because nobody wants a life outside of deep learning."

OpenAI staff also have a lot of freedom as to how they work. The same employee said, "people more or less come and go from the office as they please, but they work non-stop from the home or from the office." If you prefer the former, OpenAI also has a "beautiful office" with "amazing food - 3x high quality meals daily." 

There's a lot of division in OpenAI, both by department and by belief. OpenAI is split into product and research teams; they don't interact too extensively, "but there is some competition." Researchers who joined OpenAI early apparently "don't respect the product side as much." The product side seems to be where most of the hires from Stripe have joined.

The more severe and potentially dangerous division is in ideology. Some OpenAI staff are more concerned with ensuring its products are safe, others are "'true believers' in AGI (artificial general intelligence), to the extent that their motivations are quasi-religious." There has been a "struggle between the two factions."

It looks like one side has come out victorious, as a swathe of senior OpenAI staff have been streaming out.

Co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever announced he was leaving in May. Sutskever was part of the coup that briefly ousted Sam Altman from his role as CEO, but the OpenAI employee says "he's clearly lost the struggle" of putting safety first. His replacement, Jakub Pachocki, has expressed admiration for Sutskever, but ultimately backed Altman during the coup.

More recently, a trio of leaders departed, including co-founder and president Greg Brockman. Brockman may have been a big reason why Stripe staff were so popular at OpenAI, given he was one of Stripe's first four employees and its former CTO.

How much does OpenAI pay?

Then, of course, there's the pay. We've noted that OpenAI's vaguely titled 'members of technical staff' earn $320k on average in salary alone, and it's safe to assume staff are eager to include stock options as part of their compensation. Employees joining from Stripe might be doing so because of dwindling pay; total compensation (TC) trended down from 2022 to 2023, according to Levels.fyi, and average TC fell below $400k for software engineers. Stripe has also recently cashed out a large amount of its employees stock units, so many may see it as an opportunity to leave without golden handcuffs.

Stock pay, contrastingly, is a big reason people want to join OpenAI, given its impending funding round and potential valuation increase. OpenAI's most senior engineers earn $440k in stock on average according to Levels.fyi, 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Ali Yasar isgoren on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citi’s new growth plan is based on this female banker in London. The compliance officer caught in a Chinese spying scandal

Morning Coffee: Citi’s new growth plan is based on this female banker in London. The compliance officer caught in a Chinese spying scandal

World's most amusing quant advocates for hedge fund jobs, procreation

World's most amusing quant advocates for hedge fund jobs, procreation

Two Sigma's new CEOs face problems, including Gen Z's interpretation of its name

Two Sigma's new CEOs face problems, including Gen Z's interpretation of its name

The US bank MD's wife on a mission to help struggling young bankers

The US bank MD's wife on a mission to help struggling young bankers

Citi says its fired JPMorgan MD was just too "dogmatic" and inexperienced

Citi says its fired JPMorgan MD was just too "dogmatic" and inexperienced

Top Articles
People at hedge fund Two Sigma are mostly happy because they don't have to work too hard

People at hedge fund Two Sigma are mostly happy because they don't have to work too hard

UBS names its top 2024 technologists... and few are from Credit Suisse

UBS names its top 2024 technologists... and few are from Credit Suisse

"Junior bankers in London should spend their entire bonus paying off their student loans"

"Junior bankers in London should spend their entire bonus paying off their student loans"

Inside OpenAI: The "quasi-religious" tech giant where everyone wants to work

Inside OpenAI: The "quasi-religious" tech giant where everyone wants to work

BNP Paribas hired a new head of high yield trading even though it already has one

BNP Paribas hired a new head of high yield trading even though it already has one

Latest Jobs
Senior Application Developer
Solomon Page Group
Chicago, United States
Selby Jennings
Director Asset Management
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Employment Practice Liability Insurance Attorney
Atlanta, United States
Gimme Credit
Healthcare Analyst - Remote
Gimme Credit
Phoenix, United States
Gimme Credit
Healthcare Analyst - Remote
Gimme Credit
Austin, United States
Gimme Credit
Healthcare Analyst - Remote
Gimme Credit
Los Angeles, United States

Related articles

UBS names its top 2024 technologists... and few are from Credit Suisse
Tech

UBS names its top 2024 technologists... and few are from Credit Suisse

29 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jane Street enlists interns in its quest for OCAML to replace Rust
Tech

Jane Street enlists interns in its quest for OCAML to replace Rust

28 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Two Sigma's new CEOs face problems, including Gen Z's interpretation of its name
Tech

Two Sigma's new CEOs face problems, including Gen Z's interpretation of its name

28 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The worst teams to work for at NVIDIA make banking look relaxing
Tech

The worst teams to work for at NVIDIA make banking look relaxing

28 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.