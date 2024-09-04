Another JPMorgan AI expert focused on ethics departs, this time for Barclays

JPMorgan's AI staff are a hot commodity. We've seen them leave for all manner of destinations, including academia, the beverage industry and the beach. The latest to leave is moving to a rival bank in London.

Francois Buet-Golfouse has joined Barclays as head of AI and machine learning within its global markets team. He was most recently head of decision science within JPMorgan's international consumer banking division, which is home to its Chase digibank, and a number of greenfield projects. Buet-Golfouse says he led quantitative modelling and data science within the division.

The new role marks Buet-Golfouse's return to Barclays. He started his career there, spending three and a half years working in portfolio management and quantitative analytics. He also had a two year stint at Bank of America before joining JPMorgan, where he has worked for the last five years.

Buet-Golfouse has a masters in artificial intelligence, ethics and society from the University of Cambridge, and a PhD in mathematics from UCL. His most recent academic contribution was 'A comprehensive sustainable framework for machine learning, and artificial intelligence,' focused on the pillars of fairness, interpretability, privacy and greenhouse gas emissions.

He's not the only ethics focused JPMorgan AI expert to leave recently. Beata Shahrari left for the venture capital space to focus on ethical AI investing, but has since returned to banking with Wells Fargo. The US bank isn't done hiring female technologists from tier one opposition either; Citi's global head of compute Shell Adams, who also claims proficiency in AI, left Citi after 20 years to become an MD and head of foundational platform engineering there.

