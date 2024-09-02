JPMorgan seems to be having trouble hiring generative AI professionals

JPMorgan has lofty aspirations for generative AI, but it seems to be finding hiring generative AI specialists challenging. It has been gradually opening more roles in the field across the US and UK, but appears struggling to fill roles it posted a few months ago.

In London, for example, JPMorgan posted a role for a VP in generative AI in June. Situated within the chief data and analytics office (CDAO), the role requires PhD quants with a "proven track record in building and leading teams of experienced ML engineers/scientists."

It's since posted another similar listing in London, and at the start of August, JPMorgan opened another VP vacancy in the CDAO in New York, paying a salary of up to $260k.

JPMorgan is currently looking for seven generative AI professionals in total. They're not all in the investment bank. Last week, it started looking for a Texas-based VP to work in Chase, focused on home lending. It's also looking for generative AI software engineers to work on its EPiX (engineer's platform and integrate experience) team, focused on developer productivity, "to carry out long-term projects that require substantial generative AI development."

Finding GenAI experts outside the US can be an uphill battle. We've previously noted that there are only a few hundred people in Silicon Valley who are true experts, and those numbers presumably only diminish the further out you go.

JPMorgan says it has around 400 AI use cases, and will have up to 800 by the end of the year. CEO Jamie Dimon says it's used in areas like "prospect, marketing, offers, travel, note-taking, idea generation" and more.

JPMorgan's broader AI team is much larger, with over 2000 employees, but it faces its own problems, as a swathe of senior specialists have departed in recent months.

