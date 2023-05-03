Discover your dream Career
The crypto firm collecting Rust engineers for a new project

by Alex McMurray
3 May 2023
The crypto firm collecting Rust engineers for a new project

The crypto market might be less excited about specialist languages like solidity these days, but there a few more niche languages that they still want to hire for. In the case of fintech unicorn Crypto.com, the language is Rust.

Crypto.com currently has 11 separate listings for rust engineers to work on a greenfield project in locations such as Hong Kong, Singapore and London. 

The company is sparing with the details of the project itself, but among the experience requirements they ask that the engineers have "hands-on experience in using basic cryptographic primitives, digital signatures, key exchange, symmetric and asymmetric encryption and understanding of consensus algorithms"

Beyond the project itself, the engineers will also be asked "to improve the tech stack for long-term engineering initiatives."

According to Levels.fyi, the average total compensation for Crypto.com in 2023 is $83.6k. However, a Web3 developer survey estimates that Rust Engineers earn salaries of $120k on average, meaning that these engineers could see their pay be slightly higher than the norm.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Alex McMurray Editor
