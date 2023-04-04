Five fintechs you might not know are hiring engineers

Whether you're one of the many graduates entering the job market, have been affected by layoffs or are just looking for a career change, there's a lot of people looking for jobs in fintech right now. But how do you know who's hiring?

Here are a few you may not have heard of....

Hiro Wallet

We previously highlighted crypto and Web3 firm Hiro as one of the top fintechs to work for in New York. Now, it is hiring a number of engineers for a subdivision, Hiro Wallet. Developers, designers and product managers are needed.

Developers can earn a salary of up to $175k and product managers can earn up to $160k. The culture appears exciting as well, with a perfect five stars on Glassdoor.

Their code is open source: you can see what you could be working with here.

B2B fintech unicorn Ramp is another fintech featuring on our New York list. Ramp has an automation platform focused on expenses. It's building out the frontend and UX engineering team. Beyond that team, it wants iOS, Android and Python engineers.

The team is engineering focused, with a headcount of around 500 and engineers accounting for around 20% of that. Working on the frontend would see you use "react, typescript and a shiny component library."

A full time frontend engineer at Ramp can earn up to $275k in base salary. They also want frontend interns with an hourly rate of $60.

Flex

Flex is a consumer infrastructure fintech that aims to make paying rent more efficient. It says it is "scaling quickly" and there are open roles across engineering, product and data science.

Engineering roles earn a base salary of up to $60k for a global position. US based lead roles for product and data science pay a bit better, with the former paying a salary of up to $250k and the latter paying up to $210k

Outgo

Freight and trucking oriented payments and infrastructure fintech Outgo is hiring for multiple engineering roles in Seattle. Both full-stack and front engineers can expect to earn between $120k and $210k.

The company was co-founded by a former product lead at Uber in Marcus Womack and a staff engineer at digital freight network Convoy in Ray Fortna.

Fortna says the engineers should have "deep experience across multiple areas of the tech stack. Bonus points if you have previous experience with payments or other financial technology."

OKX is a crypto firm that's looking to expand its engineering divisions in San Francisco. A principal reliability engineer and devops engineering manager can both earn base salaries of well over $300k but there are other engineering roles both senior and junior also available.

We've previously highlighted OKX as one of the top fintechs to work for in Singapore. It's looking for a Java quant developer there alongside a quant researcher and quant analyst in Hong Kong.

