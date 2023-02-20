Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
TechnologyOther reasons for you to use Rust.

Rust is kind to its coders, C++ makes you feel terrible

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Rust is kind to its coders, C++ makes you feel terrible

Since it burst onto the scene in the mid-2010s, many have been touting rust as the 'C++ killer.' Though C++ still tends to come out on top in terms of low latency code, rust is taking an alternate approach, killing it with kindness.

Rust's likeability is nothing new; the language has stood undisputed as the most loved language in the Stack Overflow survey for several years. However, a new piece in the MIT Technology Review piece examines what really makes Rust so enjoyable to code with.

One of Rust's most endearing features is its error messaging system. Former principal engineer at Microsoft Nell Shamrell-Harrington said that C++ error messaging "make[s] me feel like a terrible person," when compared to Rust's unusually polite responses to mistakes.

Some of those friendly responses are shown in the screenshot below, taken from this Reddit thread. 

C++ meanwhile operates with the cruel ambiguity of Terrence Fletcher in Whiplash: you don't know how to get it right until its right, and if you can't get it right... tough.

PhD computer scientist and ex-Deutsche Bank director Paul Bilokon says that "while it is possible for C++ compiler developers to make the error messages more user-friendly, the complexity of template programming makes this challenging."

While it could be assumed that the trade-off for a more friendly and enjoyable language is lower pay, that's not necessarily the case. Rust lands in the top 10 highest paying languages on the 2022 Stack Overflow developer survey, 21 places above C++ (admittedly with less than half the respondents)

Within the finance industry specifically, however, C++ commands some of the highest pay available by virtue of its low latency and large code base. Programmers in the industry may need to stick with unfriendly error messages for a while yet. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader assistant - Global Hedge Fund - Fully remote / Hybrid working model - Large comp package
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Durlston Partners
Quant Developer (C++ & Python) - Prop Trading Fund - $800k
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quantitative Macro Analyst
ParagonAlpha
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Durlston Partners
Principal Quantitative Developer - New York - $750k
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Top Articles
Coinbase is cutting people it hired from JPMorgan

Coinbase is cutting people it hired from JPMorgan

HSBC's ex-restructuring guru: these banking jobs are safest now

HSBC's ex-restructuring guru: these banking jobs are safest now

Rust is kind to its coders, C++ makes you feel terrible

Rust is kind to its coders, C++ makes you feel terrible

"I left private equity aged 28, before the carried interest kicked in"

"I left private equity aged 28, before the carried interest kicked in"

Morgan Stanley hired a Bank of America MD in equity research 

Morgan Stanley hired a Bank of America MD in equity research 

Related articles

Millennium is building a team of Python quants in Miami
Technology

Millennium is building a team of Python quants in Miami

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Banks are still busy hiring data and digital transformation expertise
Technology

Banks are still busy hiring data and digital transformation expertise

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
JPMorgan acting early to get the best AI talent in FAANG in 2023
Technology

JPMorgan acting early to get the best AI talent in FAANG in 2023

14 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
A JPMorgan MD left for Meta then returned... to Goldman Sachs
Technology

A JPMorgan MD left for Meta then returned... to Goldman Sachs

13 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2