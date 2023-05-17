The Goldman analysts, associates & VPs hedge funds love ❤

The buy-side loves Goldman Sachs, this we already know. You might assume that they only love the top level executive directors and managing directors but that's not the case. A number of VPs, associates and even analysts have been poached by top hedge funds so far this year across multiple divisions.

Dan VanBeek, a VP in Goldman's asset management division has, for example, just joined Brevan Howard ashead of governance risk and compliance. On the tech side, senior engineer Piotr Milanowski of Goldman's Warsaw division has been hired by Steven Cohen's hedge fund Point72. Amanda Fornieri of the COO team for asset management engineering recently joined Citadel as a recruiting operations manager.

Associates have seen their fair share of movement too. Eisler, which is one of the biggest hirers of Goldman alumni on the buy side this year, recruited Minesh Patel of the bank's global markets division to work in business development. Renato Lins Maues, an engineer working on "electronic execution of credit and other derivative products" was recently hired by Schonfeld. Though not a hedge fund, equity derivatives associate Jacob Farkas joins Citadel's sister company, the market maker Citadel Securities.

Moving to the buy side as a Goldman Sachs analyst is rarer, but doable. London based Phoebe Linane was at Goldman for just under two years before Man Group hired her as an investment risk manager last month.

But what happens after you move to a hedge fund? Are you able to climb the ladder? It might take some time but eventually you might be able to. Fiona Li, a PhD quant and former Goldman VP who joined AQR Capital Management in 2017 was just promoted to executive director this year.

