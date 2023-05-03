Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Ex-Goldman traders and quants are fueling Eisler's big multi-strat bet

by Zeno Toulon
3 May 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Goldman traders and quants are fueling Eisler's big multi-strat bet

Eisler Capital is taking on a prodigious amount of new talent – especially ex-Goldmanites – in its quest to become a multi-strategy hedge fund.

Starting with its addition of ex-Goldman partner Alain Marcus back in January, it has taken on a number of strategists and traders from the firm in just the last few months, in both New York and London.

Rishabh Vaid joined Eisler Capital as a quantitative researcher in April after nearly eight years at Goldman – half in London, where he moved to after joining the bank in Bangalore. Tibor Kucs, a quantitative strategist, joined him this month after 18 years at the firm in London. Both left as executive directors.

In New York, Eisler seems to prefer the Goldman of a few years back. It hired Matthew Lee and Martial Ren, from hedge fund PinnBrook and Morgan Stanley respectively. Lee was head of PinnBrook’s FX team and joins Eisler as a portfolio manager, whilst Ren joins as a quantitative strategist. Both had previously been at Goldman – Lee until 2016, and Ren until 2020.

Edward Eisler's enthusiasm for Goldman Sachs veterans might have something to do with the fact that he is one himself. The head of the eponymous hedge fund spent 20 years at the firm and was a partner and co-head of markets before he left in 2013.

Eisler Capital has hired at least a dozen people in total this year, including at least eight new portfolio managers. Outside of Goldman's it's recruited many more portfolio managers: Mathieu Recayte from Nomura, Thomas Barrau from insurer AXA, Eric Lonergan from hedge fund M&G, Abhishek Ghose from hedge fund Tudor, Pierre Bost from quant fund Qube, Yves Masselin from JPMorgan, and Siddhartha Sandilya from Weiss.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Bruin
Portfolio Manager
Bruin
London, United Kingdom
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Durlston Partners
Systematic Macro Portfolio Manager
Durlston Partners
London, United Kingdom
Octavius Finance
Quantitative Researcher/Hegde Fund/Global Macro/Futures/FX/Systematic/London
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists

JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists

Coinbase halved a key component of developer pay

Coinbase halved a key component of developer pay

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm

Citadel's SWAT engineering team really likes to hire from HSBC

Citadel's SWAT engineering team really likes to hire from HSBC

Related articles

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages
Financial

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages

5 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm

5 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Top ESG in finance people are leaving as fast as new hires arrive
Financial

Top ESG in finance people are leaving as fast as new hires arrive

4 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
A UBS banker in Frankfurt moved to a Swedish rival for a big promotion
Financial

A UBS banker in Frankfurt moved to a Swedish rival for a big promotion

4 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1