Ex-Goldman traders and quants are fueling Eisler's big multi-strat bet

Eisler Capital is taking on a prodigious amount of new talent – especially ex-Goldmanites – in its quest to become a multi-strategy hedge fund.

Starting with its addition of ex-Goldman partner Alain Marcus back in January, it has taken on a number of strategists and traders from the firm in just the last few months, in both New York and London.

Rishabh Vaid joined Eisler Capital as a quantitative researcher in April after nearly eight years at Goldman – half in London, where he moved to after joining the bank in Bangalore. Tibor Kucs, a quantitative strategist, joined him this month after 18 years at the firm in London. Both left as executive directors.

In New York, Eisler seems to prefer the Goldman of a few years back. It hired Matthew Lee and Martial Ren, from hedge fund PinnBrook and Morgan Stanley respectively. Lee was head of PinnBrook’s FX team and joins Eisler as a portfolio manager, whilst Ren joins as a quantitative strategist. Both had previously been at Goldman – Lee until 2016, and Ren until 2020.

Edward Eisler's enthusiasm for Goldman Sachs veterans might have something to do with the fact that he is one himself. The head of the eponymous hedge fund spent 20 years at the firm and was a partner and co-head of markets before he left in 2013.

Eisler Capital has hired at least a dozen people in total this year, including at least eight new portfolio managers. Outside of Goldman's it's recruited many more portfolio managers: Mathieu Recayte from Nomura, Thomas Barrau from insurer AXA, Eric Lonergan from hedge fund M&G, Abhishek Ghose from hedge fund Tudor, Pierre Bost from quant fund Qube, Yves Masselin from JPMorgan, and Siddhartha Sandilya from Weiss.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)