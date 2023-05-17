Goldman Sachs' ex-head of EM rates trading arrived at Eisler

The suspense is over. After long months of uncertainty over which hedge fund he'd chosen, it's become apparent that it was Eisler Capital. Amir Fais has just turned up there.

For those who weren't wondering and who don't know who Amir Fais is, he spent nearly 16 years at Goldman Sachs where he was latterly a managing director and head of emerging markets (EM) trading. He left in February and has had three months out of the market.

Fais will be a macro portfolio manager at Eisler, which is turning itself into a multi-strategy hedge fund. As we noted earlier this month, it's been hiring various people from Goldman Sachs and elsewhere in this quest.

Macro traders remain popular on the buy-side this year. Millennium, Schonfeld and Verition have been hiring them too. Nohshad Shah, Goldman's co-head of EMEA interest rates sales left for Marshall Wace with managing director Ishaan Sethi in March. Davide Crosilla, an executive director in Goldman's global FX and strategy team, has just joined ExodusPoint.

Eisler's founder, Edward Eisler, is himself a former Goldman Sachs partner. The most recently filed accounts for Eisler Capital UK Ltd, for 2021, show the company employing only 23 people and paying its highest paid director £2m.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)