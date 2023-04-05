Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The fintech where women earn WAY bigger bonuses than men

by Alex McMurray
5 April 2023
3 minute read
The fintech where women earn WAY bigger bonuses than men

If you want to work in the fintech industry, you'll probably also want to ensure you're treated fairly, regardless of your gender. Newly filed figures with the UK's gender pay gap service show which fintechs pay women the best compared to men.

As the chart below shows, there are some big disparities at the fintechs with more than 250 employees that have to file gender pay gap figures. 

Wise women command massive bonuses

Payments unicorn Wise looks most generous to its female employees. The median average bonus for women at Wise was well over double the median average bonus for men in 2022. No other fintech displayed a similar pattern. Women at Wise also earned higher bonuses than men last year, but the differential was only 45%. 

This doesn't mean Wise deserves nothing but praise. Mean bonus pay is significantly lower, implying that a few top earning men at Wise are skewing the number higher. Equally, women at Wise occupy over half of the bottom quartile of earners.

Zopa is the worst unicorn for equal pay

If Wise is the best, digibank Zopa is one of the worst fintechs  for gender-balanced pay. Comparative hourly pay for women at Zopa declined in the past year and the number of women in the top quartile of earners fell by 0.5 percentage points

Revolut also has a long way to go to match the higher performing fintechs in terms of equal pay. Only 11.5% of people in the highest paid quartile there are women. A Revolut spokesperson says there is "lots more to do" to combat this and that they are implementing "multiple initiatives across Revolut in progress to make sure that we close our Gender Pay Gap"

The majority of these fintechs are based in London. However, Atom Bank's HQ is in the north of the UK, while Stripe and Klarna are headquartered in Dublin and Stockholm respectively.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Group Head of Investment Banking & Corporate Finance (MD)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – 70-85k base / 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Alexander Ash Consulting
Technical Business Analyst – Data Migration – Investment Management.
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Alexander Ash Consulting
Data Analytics/ Data Business Analyst – Tier 1 Investment Bank (6 months to 1 year contact) – Competitive day-rate
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Working (out) like a banker

Working (out) like a banker

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

Related articles

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay
Fintech

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay

23 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
4
Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)
Fintech

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Five fintechs you might not know are hiring engineers
Fintech

Five fintechs you might not know are hiring engineers

4 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Genesis Global's ex-CEO joins new crypto firm
Fintech

Genesis Global's ex-CEO joins new crypto firm

4 Apr 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1