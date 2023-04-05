The fintech where women earn WAY bigger bonuses than men

If you want to work in the fintech industry, you'll probably also want to ensure you're treated fairly, regardless of your gender. Newly filed figures with the UK's gender pay gap service show which fintechs pay women the best compared to men.

As the chart below shows, there are some big disparities at the fintechs with more than 250 employees that have to file gender pay gap figures.

Wise women command massive bonuses

Payments unicorn Wise looks most generous to its female employees. The median average bonus for women at Wise was well over double the median average bonus for men in 2022. No other fintech displayed a similar pattern. Women at Wise also earned higher bonuses than men last year, but the differential was only 45%.

This doesn't mean Wise deserves nothing but praise. Mean bonus pay is significantly lower, implying that a few top earning men at Wise are skewing the number higher. Equally, women at Wise occupy over half of the bottom quartile of earners.

Zopa is the worst unicorn for equal pay

If Wise is the best, digibank Zopa is one of the worst fintechs for gender-balanced pay. Comparative hourly pay for women at Zopa declined in the past year and the number of women in the top quartile of earners fell by 0.5 percentage points

Revolut also has a long way to go to match the higher performing fintechs in terms of equal pay. Only 11.5% of people in the highest paid quartile there are women. A Revolut spokesperson says there is "lots more to do" to combat this and that they are implementing "multiple initiatives across Revolut in progress to make sure that we close our Gender Pay Gap"

The majority of these fintechs are based in London. However, Atom Bank's HQ is in the north of the UK, while Stripe and Klarna are headquartered in Dublin and Stockholm respectively.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)