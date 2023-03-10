Revolut is hiring PhD quants to change its culture

If you know anything about Revolut, you probably also know about Revolut's culture. It's a place that thrives on GSD (getting sh*t done), which can make it an interesting place to work.

As the app-based bank expands in 2023, however, Revolut wants to soften its edges. It doesn't want to change its values, but recent job listings indicate the shift.

Revolut is hiring for multiple applied behavioural scientists across its European offices. The new recruits will have a quantitative focus, emphasising "delivering real impact to the Revolut Culture through rigorous data-driven solutions" and developing "innovative and scientific strategies for people assessments and people behavior."

PhD graduates in a quantitative discipline are preferred. So too is "experience with machine learning models."

The behavioural quants aren't Revolut's only initiative. They're also establishing a team called CultureLab, which combines something called the people experience and employer branding team, with the goal being to "use engagement data from quarterly staff surveys to see how we can continue to improve as a business."

