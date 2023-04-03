Discover your dream Career
Stripe is on an engineering hiring spree, with jobs up 500%

by Alex McMurray
3 April 2023
Stripe is on an engineering hiring spree, with jobs up 500%

Payments giant Stripe took a big blow last month when it saw its valuation fall $45bn following a $6.5bn series H funding round. The purpose of the funding round was to allow current and former employees to vest their restricted stock units (RSUs).

With this apparent overhaul of their compensation strategy, the fintech also looks to be massively increasing its recruitment of engineers. In the US alone, the number of unique engineering job listings from Stripe has increased from a mere 6 in March to over 30 in April.

Most of the older listings, particularly the senior ones, are still yet to be filled.

Newer signings are more on the mid level side, with remote roles taking precedence. There is also a significant rise in full stack and backend roles.

The shiniest prospect of them all is the head of engineering for fraud intelligence. That role can earn a base salary of over $400k.

The rush of new hires comes after Stripe cut headcount by 14% last November. Speaking at the time, CEO Patrick Collison said: “We overhired for the world we’re in, and it pains us to be unable to deliver the experience that we hoped that those impacted would have at Stripe."

Alex McMurray
