Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechCould buying in now make you pay later?

Klarna lost $1Bn, but it's still hiring!

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Klarna lost $1Bn, but it's still hiring!

The last few years have been huge in the Buy-Now-Pay-Later sector. They saw Klarna rise to decacorn status and rival Adyen go public, reaching even Centacorn status in late 2021.

In recent times however, that lustre looks to have well and truly faded. Shmuel Chafets, CEO of VC Firm Targets Global, spoke damningly of BNPL at the recent London School of Economics Alternate Investments Conference, asking "is there fundamental value in this model for everyone involved?"

Klarna were thrust into the spotlight of BNPL criticism when they laid off 10% of their workforce and recent developments have not helped. The firm today revealed a $1bn loss for last year, even as its fourth quarter losses narrowed. 

Despite this, Klarna is still hiring and paying. The FT reports that chief executive Sebastien Siemiatkowski received a 35% rise in remuneration for last year. Klarna has 150 positions currently, a third of which are for engineers. 

Should you want to work there? Existing staff don't sound too enthused. Writing on Blind, one employee declared that he "wouldn't recommend Klarna unless you're unemployed. Pick any other option if you have." Someone else lamented the poor pay. However, another said Klarna as "a team and domain where everyone is really friendly and helpful. Also workload is awesome."

Klarna is a buy now pay later (BNPL) firm. Has that bubble burst? Perhaps not, if Adyen's efforts are anything to go by. Adyen is continuing its hiring efforts at the cost of its own stock. Other BNPL firms like Tranch have also been raising new funds. 

Siemiatkowski insists the fintech is "making concrete progress towards profitability" and expects Klarna to be back in the black by Q3 this year.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Durlston Partners
Quant Developer (C++ & Python) - Prop Trading Fund - $800k
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Durlston Partners
Principal Quantitative Developer - New York - $750k
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Hertalis
Graduate consulting analyst - private equity
Hertalis
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Institutional Client Management Associate, Asset Management, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Investment Fund Research Analyst, Investment Advisory, London (sponsorship available)
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Walker Hamill
Fund Accountant
Walker Hamill
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Klarna lost $1Bn, but it's still hiring!

Klarna lost $1Bn, but it's still hiring!

Goldman Sachs investor day: six slides that say it all

Goldman Sachs investor day: six slides that say it all

The euphemism explaining Goldman Sachs' hiring plans for 2023

The euphemism explaining Goldman Sachs' hiring plans for 2023

Goldman Sachs has 300 applicants per open position

Goldman Sachs has 300 applicants per open position

Fund hikes pay to $425k per head after big quant and tech hiring

Fund hikes pay to $425k per head after big quant and tech hiring

Related articles

Why FAANG engineers transition to fintech easier than bankers
Fintech

Why FAANG engineers transition to fintech easier than bankers

28 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The fintechs that raised big money in February: are they hiring?
Fintech

The fintechs that raised big money in February: are they hiring?

27 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The truth about life after Revolut: Where do the GSDs go?
Fintech

The truth about life after Revolut: Where do the GSDs go?

27 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The London digibank desperate to hire in a difficult market
Fintech

The London digibank desperate to hire in a difficult market

24 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3