Who needs Tinder when you work in fintech?

The finance industry hasn't got a stellar reputation for happy and healthy love lifes. 💔 In the fintech space, many of the top engineers working today come from the tech firms designed to help with that.

Tinder's engineering contingent gets a lot of love from FAANG but not so much from traditional finance. Fintechs however appear to have been seduced.

One of the most recent movers is Chris Young, the newest staff engineer at infrastructure unicorn Ramp. Young worked for Tinder for over four years, rising from engineer to engineering manager. After taking some time out to found an information security startup he moved to the fintech this month.

He's the only major mover this year but in 2022 the top fintechs also hired senior tinder technologists. Payments decacorn Stripe hired Carlos Muñoz Villar at the start of last year as an android engineer and crypto giant Coinbase hired security engineer Anto Joseph to be a staff blockchain security engineer.

Consensus on the workplace culture at Tinder seems mixed but generally positive, with an average review score of 3.8 stars on jobs forum Blind. Reviews say the company has "great work life balance and coworkers are nice", but they criticise that "there is a new CEO basically every year."

Pay on the other hand looks very impressive. On Levels.fyi, the average total compensation reported by Tinder software engineer in 2023 is $313.2k and of the seven open engineering listings for Tinder in the US, the highest salary you can earn is $230k.

Pay isn't everything though. After all... the perks include a free subscription to Tinder Gold 😉.

