Fintech

Coinbase is hiring 200 engineers on around $250k here

by Alex McMurray
20 April 2023
2 minute read
Coinbase is hiring 200 engineers on around $250k here

Is crypto on its way back to the top? Bitcoin has been soaring, despite a setback in the form of Binance, as traditional financial institutions flounder. Industry giant Coinbase is looking to capitalize on the momentum by creating a new technology hub in North America, but it's not in the United States. 

The fintech has recently acquired Canadian tech giant Shopify's senior director of operations, Lucas Matheson, to be its country director for Canada. And hiring in Canada seems to be on the verge of exploding. 

In an update on Coinbase's global growth, Nana Murugesan VP of the international business, says the crypto exchange is "investing significant resources" into establishing "a tech hub in Canada" with more than 200 engineers to support its "global product portfolio."

Given that Coinbase has a reputation for paying pretty generously, this is good news for Canadian developers. 

If you're lucky enough to get a job there, you'll be treated to a compensation package well above the Canadian norm. According to levels.fyi, average senior software engineering total compensation for Coinbase developers in Canada is $284.4k. The most recent compensation reported in Toronto had a salary of $137.2k with a total pay of $282.2k

Coinbase already employees engineers in Toronto, many of whom have FAANG backgrounds. They include Ranjeet Singh Suri, a former Amazon engineering manager, now working on risk engineering. Another is Steven Geller, a head of engineering at both Facebook and Amazon, now working on engineering for wallets, commerce pay and developer platforms.

Hiring as of yet is... slow. Just four Canadian tech jobs are currently listed at Coinbase. This will seemingly change soon.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
