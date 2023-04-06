Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

If you're thinking of applying for a job at Stripe there's likely one reason at the forefront of your mind: their mouthwatering pay. While that is as good a reason as any, the enormous pay isn't Stripe's only selling point to employees.

In their recent annual letter, Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison gave insight into how the company has changed over the past year and its plans for the future. They also heavily sell the joys of working for Stripe in the process.

You'll be working with innovative startups

The Collison brothers say "more than 100 companies now handle more than $1 billion in payments with Stripe every year" and that number has been growing rapidly since 2018. These are no small companies either, some of the fastest and most exciting companies like OpenAI and MidJourney.

This doesn't always mean simply providing services for them. In the case of OpenAI, Stripe is working alongside its clients to create Chat-GPT 4 Stripe Docs, an automated fraud prevention platform.

With its US headquarter based in San Francisco, Stripe also says the city is still the place to be. "63% of the new breakouts that we saw in the San Francisco Bay Area were based in the city of San Francisco itself."

You'll be the beneficiary of unconventional working practices

It's a corporate trope to say that every day is different, but Stripe is saying it all the same. The culture there has been described as "choose your own adventure" and employees do seem to have opportunities to work on rugged alternatives to the norm.

These include those Chat-GPT 4 Stripe Docs. Stripe reportedly asked 100 employees to do something highly unusual: 'Stop their day jobs and instead, dream up features and functionality for the payment platform, utilising the GPT-4 model.' Exciting times.

You'll be at a place that seems to loves product

Facebook might be falling out of love with product managers, but if you're an aspiring product professional, the opportunity to work at Stripe is an opportunity to feel special again.

Last year Stripe introduced all sorts of new products, and as part of a "product strategy shift," it aims to "accelerate product development for startups by providing scaffolding and hosted UIs for managing revenue."

The founders are particular enamoured of Stripe's "dozens of UI tweaks and cross-device optimizations" in their checkout product suite.

Stripe also seems to be pretty into UX. Of the 13 unique product manager roles available at Stripe in the US, UX product managers are capable of earning the highest possible salary for a product manager: up to $308.3k. Other divisions such as their new financial products team are also hiring for UX focused product people.

You'll be somewhere that's all over AI

With OpenAI as Stripe's most shiny client, its AI implementation is impressive.The Collison brothers say "Stripe now comprises more than 50 million lines of code." For the distributed testing system, "each change is verified within 15 minutes by running a battery of tests that would take 50 days to run on a single CPU."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)