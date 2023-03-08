Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechBanks are poaching from crypto firms but crypto firms still have an advantage.

Galaxy Digital suggests banks are big new competitors for crypto talent 

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Galaxy Digital suggests banks are big new competitors for crypto talent 

In Coinbase's Q4 earnings presentation, CEO Brian Armstrong described the current period as a "despair phase" for crypto. Yet, he also said that the number of "software engineers working in crypto has doubled." Big crypto native firms are making cuts or instigating hiring freezes... so where is all this software engineering talent in crypto going?

Chris Ferraro, CIO of crypto investment bank Galaxy Digital, spoke at the Morgan Stanley Technology Media and Telecom conference yesterday. As pure crypto firms flounder, Ferraro suggested that the new competition for crypto talent is coming from traditional finance institutions. 

Ferraro said he's seeing new crypto groups at "every bank, at every custodian, every broker dealer." The largest teams he expects are up to 100 people at "big asset management firms investing in the next step."

His observation comes as Galaxy Digital has lost several senior people to traditional finance this year. It also comes as Laser Digital, Nomura's crypto spinout continues to hire, as JPMorgan are increasing uts work in the blockchain research space and as Goldman Sachs' head of digital assets, Mathew McDermot says they're "focused as a business on the application of the underlying technology, because that's where we've seen the greatest opportunity,"

By comparison, Ferraro said there's still fallout to come in the crypto-native sector. "Everyone knows they’re still alive and kicking, but really they don’t have a future"

While traditional finance firms deplete the crypto talent pool, crypto native firms can flex their appeal as innovators. Ferraro says Galaxy has created a product team that constitutes 25%-30% of headcount. Rather than imitating banks, he says Galaxy is run  "like a tech org."

Galaxy's head of product is Stuart Shearer, formerly global head of product for Goldman Sachs' marquee platform. Another notable product specialist is managing director Tanvir Madan, formerly Kraken's head of product and an alumnus of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Strachan Clark
Trader - 2.5Bn+ USD AUM Hedge Fund *Requires Overnight USA hours for a year or so* - Excellent Salary and Bonus on Offer!
Strachan Clark
Hong Kong
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Durlston Partners
C++ Engineer - Ultra Low-Latency Trading - New York/Chicago
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Hedge Fund Execution Trader - Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Fourier Ltd
C++ Quant Developer/Engineer/Programmer – HFT
Fourier Ltd
New York, United States
Top Articles
Good female bankers get more interviews and higher offers than men

Good female bankers get more interviews and higher offers than men

"I just hope it's easier by the time I want children"

"I just hope it's easier by the time I want children"

Galaxy Digital suggests banks are big new competitors for crypto talent 

Galaxy Digital suggests banks are big new competitors for crypto talent 

20 of London’s top hedge funds – and what they pay

20 of London’s top hedge funds – and what they pay

Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy

Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy

Related articles

Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy
Fintech

Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy

8 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Moving from Goldman Sachs to crypto: 'It's more inclusive here'
Fintech

Moving from Goldman Sachs to crypto: 'It's more inclusive here'

8 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Crypto hiring has got a whole new focus in 2023
Fintech

Crypto hiring has got a whole new focus in 2023

6 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Stripe: The top paying fintech is rethinking compensation
Fintech

Stripe: The top paying fintech is rethinking compensation

6 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1