TechnologySecurity specialists are top of the list at Goldman

Goldman Sachs particularly wants these engineers in Singapore

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs may have pulled back on hiring, but it's still looking to invest big into their Singapore engineering contingent. Of the 19 open roles in the country, 9 are in engineering, more than any other division. 

They're not the only US bank prioritising Singaporean engineers. JPMorgan is also hiring for cryptography engineers in Singapore, while BofA is recruiting in Singapore despite instigating a hiring freeze.

As for Goldman Sachs, their efforts are focused on their IAM (identity and access management) team. The vacancies include five roles relating to access management, an information security mechanism.

These five roles are split across the VP and associate seniority levels and are looking for a mix of specialists and generalists to work under an engineering lead, also yet to be recruited, who will "lead a strategic firm initiative and drive the adoption of new PAM platforms."

The need for information security will surely have been brought to the forefront by investment banks this month after a debacle for Credit Suisse in which a former employee leaked salary and compensation data.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Alex McMurray Editor
