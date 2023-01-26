Discover your dream Career
TechnologyThe bank at the cutting edge of quantum communications.

JPMorgan wants to hire cryptography engineers in Singapore

by Alex McMurray
5 minutes ago
2 minute read
Being at the forefront of innovation requires the most elite and innovative coders. JPMorgan are hoping for just that in their emerging technologies division as they are set to expand their cryptography division.

Last year, the firm brought in Charles Lim as the global head of quantum communications and cryptography, he's been making efforts in recent months to grow the team both in Singapore where he's based and beyond.

In Singapore there are two open positions. The first of these, posted on the JPMorgan careers website, is a research role, located in Singapore. It will focus on the "research and development of novel solutions in quantum communications and cryptography," according to the job description. The second position is a role advertised by Lim on social media: a quantum solution engineer that Lim says will "help develop and build next-generation quantum-safe networks for banking and finance."

Beyond Singapore, there is a more senior role based in California where the firm places many of its high value engineers. This position requires over seven years of experience and involves "solving business problems through innovation and engineering practices." In line with California's pay transparency laws, the description says this engineer could earn as high as $225k in base salary.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
