JPMorgan wants to hire cryptography engineers in Singapore

Being at the forefront of innovation requires the most elite and innovative coders. JPMorgan are hoping for just that in their emerging technologies division as they are set to expand their cryptography division.

Last year, the firm brought in Charles Lim as the global head of quantum communications and cryptography, he's been making efforts in recent months to grow the team both in Singapore where he's based and beyond.

In Singapore there are two open positions. The first of these, posted on the JPMorgan careers website, is a research role, located in Singapore. It will focus on the "research and development of novel solutions in quantum communications and cryptography," according to the job description. The second position is a role advertised by Lim on social media: a quantum solution engineer that Lim says will "help develop and build next-generation quantum-safe networks for banking and finance."

Beyond Singapore, there is a more senior role based in California where the firm places many of its high value engineers. This position requires over seven years of experience and involves "solving business problems through innovation and engineering practices." In line with California's pay transparency laws, the description says this engineer could earn as high as $225k in base salary.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters and join a department where you too can compete for the favour of your CEO.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)