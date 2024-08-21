Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

DeepMind researchers are a hot commodity. Hedge fund Balyasny just hired one

by Alex McMurray
12 hours ago
3 minute read
DeepMind researchers are a hot commodity. Hedge fund Balyasny just hired one

As a plethora of firms look to accelerate their AI research and get out in front of the competition, alumni of certain firms are proving exceedingly valuable. One source of talent is Google DeepMind, which is so sought after that Mark Zuckerberg has been personally emailing researchers to entice them to work at Meta. The latest DeepMind departure, however, has joined a hedge fund instead.

Click here to follow our new WhatsApp channel, and get instant news updates straight to your phone 📱

Su Wang has joined Balyasny as a senior research engineer. He worked at DeepMind for a year after three years working on AI research at parent company Google. Wang's areas of focus include vision-language navigation, text-to-image Generation, and AI model benchmarking.

Wang has a history working with one of Balyasny's recently hired AI heads. Peter Anderson, who joined as head of research for applied AI as we reported in March, previously collaborated with Wang on a 2022 paper called 'Less is more: Generating grounded navigation instructions from landmarks.' Charlie Flanagan, the firm's head of applied AI, is also a Google alum. The applied AI team had 10 researchers and engineers at the start of the year, but now has 13.

Balyasny's AI research cornerstone is BAM ChatGPT, an 'AI equivalent of a senior analyst' released to employees over a year ago. While this might concern Balyasny's young employees who fear being replaced, Flanagan says the bot is more of an editor than a creator, and anticipates that it will relieve 10% of analyst workload.

Elsewhere, DeepMind researchers have been finding new jobs. Zuckerberg's emails may have paid dividends; staff engineer Zhou Fang joined Meta this month, and senior staff research scientist Aakanksha Chowdhery joined the month before. Open AI, one of the top paying firms for AI staff, also hired DeepMind's Gemini human data lead Thibault Sottiaux last month.

Another hedge fund hiring from DeepMind is Squarepoint Capital, which hired staff research engineer Grégoire Delétang in London last month. Interestingly, he has been hired as a quantitative researcher, working on large scale deep learning.

It also often takes a tempting compensation package to bring in DeepMind engineers and others of that ilk. Deepali Vyas, global head of data and AI at Kornferry, says there are only "several hundred people in the valley that are true, true experts." OpenAI has been spotted paying up to $650k in salary alone to hire them. Vyas says that hedge funds are "still going to be paying top dollar for that talent, but they're going to hire fewer people."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Telegram: @AlexMcMurray, WhatsApp: (+1 269 237 3950)Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Married senior banker in alleged affair seen kissing colleague upon exiting elevator. Barclays' hedge fund champion returns to buy-side

Morning Coffee: Married senior banker in alleged affair seen kissing colleague upon exiting elevator. Barclays' hedge fund champion returns to buy-side

Morning Coffee: The worst deal ever, and it still might be affecting bonuses. Barclays demonstrates that nice bankers sometimes still lose

Morning Coffee: The worst deal ever, and it still might be affecting bonuses. Barclays demonstrates that nice bankers sometimes still lose

Morning Coffee: Married senior bankers fired for having an affair deny all knowledge of it. No disruption to coming deals

Morning Coffee: Married senior bankers fired for having an affair deny all knowledge of it. No disruption to coming deals

Ken Griffin, Citadel's blue-eyed boss, and his talent machine

Ken Griffin, Citadel's blue-eyed boss, and his talent machine

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley's London chairman missing after freak sinking. Barclays under pressure to cut salaries

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley's London chairman missing after freak sinking. Barclays under pressure to cut salaries

Top Articles
Deutsche Bank equity researchers say they were underpaid. Now they're leaving

Deutsche Bank equity researchers say they were underpaid. Now they're leaving

Ex-banking private equity associate says the hours are down, intensity is up, work is fake

Ex-banking private equity associate says the hours are down, intensity is up, work is fake

Unemployed 26-year-old data engineer uses AI to solve 633 Leetcode problems in 24 hours

Unemployed 26-year-old data engineer uses AI to solve 633 Leetcode problems in 24 hours

Lazard interns' gentle time illustrates alleged issue converting summer internships

Lazard interns' gentle time illustrates alleged issue converting summer internships

The eFinancialCareers 2024-25 student & graduate guide is here

The eFinancialCareers 2024-25 student & graduate guide is here

Recommended Jobs
Qube Research & Technologies
Execution Trader - CTA/Macro
Qube Research & Technologies
Singapore
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Macro Trader
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Singapore
Execution Trader (Hedge Fund) - New York, NY
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
HFT Build-out for Python Quant Developer- Multi-Asset Class Systematic Trading
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Portfolio Manager/ Consultant Multi-strategy Platform
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Researcher - Medium Frequency - New York OR London- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Unemployed 26-year-old data engineer uses AI to solve 633 Leetcode problems in 24 hours
Tech

Unemployed 26-year-old data engineer uses AI to solve 633 Leetcode problems in 24 hours

21 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The other problem Goldman Sachs faces with LLMs
Tech

The other problem Goldman Sachs faces with LLMs

20 Aug 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Hedge fund Citadel likes to hire Goldman Sachs' senior technology people
Tech

Hedge fund Citadel likes to hire Goldman Sachs' senior technology people

20 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Japanese bank has poached multiple JPMorgan tech MDs in New York
Tech

Japanese bank has poached multiple JPMorgan tech MDs in New York

19 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.