Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Georges Elhedery's promotion to HSBC's CEO is a big day for the bank's Lebanese elite

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Georges Elhedery's promotion to HSBC's CEO is a big day for the bank's Lebanese elite

Georges Elhedery is the new CEO of HSBC. The search consultants retained by the bank to benchmark external candidates presumably didn't come up with anyone better than Georges, who's been there since 2005 and was once the EMEA head of structured rates and inflation trading for Goldman Sachs in London.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

As we noted earlier, Elhedery's ascension looks like good news for HSBC's trading business, which now has one of its own in charge. It could also be good news for various of Elhedery's colleagues who occupy senior roles at the bank and who were part of the same cohort of high performing Lebanese traders nurtured by Samir Assaf, the former co-head of HSBC's global banking and markets business, whom Elhedery replaced in 2020. 

Like Assaf, Elhedery grew up in Lebanon before being educated at a French grandes école. Like Assaf, he went into fixed income trading. He's not the only one at HSBC with this profile: Assaf developed an inner circle of other senior Lebanese and Arabic traders at the bank, including Elhedery, Emin Mazi (global head of debt markets), Marwen Daghar (head of markets and securities services for continental Europe, who is Turkish), and Elie El Hayek, the former head of fixed income trading at HSBC, who joined Brevan Howard in 2021. 

Assaf is still chairman of the board for HSBC's Middle East business. Suggestions that Assaf's circle would be weakened when he left for General Atlantic three years ago, seem to have been premature. 

Now that Elhedery has the prime position, he may, however, have less time to spend with friends in Europe and the Middle East. Noel Quinn, his predecessor as HSBC CEO, complained that the role was "intense", probably by virtue of the relentless travel in and out of Asia. 

After his six-month sabbatical devoted to personal growth and learning Mandarin, Elhedery appears ready to make sacrifices. Bloomberg reports that he already gave up his west London flat in favour of something more proximate to HSBC's Canary Wharf office. At one point, Elhedery was on a list of people HSBC was moving to Hong Kong. His name seemed to be dropped from that list in 2021. Even if Georges doesn't move to full time to HK as CEO in 2024, he can expect to spend a lot more time there in the future. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
JPMorgan's 28-year-old tech star leaves finance for fashion

JPMorgan's 28-year-old tech star leaves finance for fashion

Junior bankers who earned $150k last year are not hopeful about analyst bonuses

Junior bankers who earned $150k last year are not hopeful about analyst bonuses

Why Jane Street plays musical chairs with its traders

Why Jane Street plays musical chairs with its traders

Hedge fund Millennium hired one of Apollo's ex-most popular people in London

Hedge fund Millennium hired one of Apollo's ex-most popular people in London

Stripe's multimillionaire developers are having net worth issues

Stripe's multimillionaire developers are having net worth issues

Latest Jobs
Python Developer
Oakridge Staffing
New York, United States
Hedge Fund Developer (Tech Lead)
Oakridge Staffing
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Commercial Lines Underwriter
Selby Jennings
Boston, United States
Deutsche Bank
Investment Operations Specialist
Deutsche Bank
Jacksonville, United States
Deutsche Bank
Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Flow Credit Trader - Director
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States

Related articles

Hedge fund Millennium hired one of Apollo's ex-most popular people in London
Financial

Hedge fund Millennium hired one of Apollo's ex-most popular people in London

17 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Singapore's top hedge fund loves interns from one particular university
Financial

Singapore's top hedge fund loves interns from one particular university

17 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Donald Trump tempts Jamie Dimon with possibility of doing a Gary Cohn. HSBC's new chief executive is a trader
Financial

Morning Coffee: Donald Trump tempts Jamie Dimon with possibility of doing a Gary Cohn. HSBC's new chief executive is a trader

17 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3
A day in the life of a private equity associate at KKR
Financial

A day in the life of a private equity associate at KKR

16 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.