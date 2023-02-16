Which is the best Grande École for finance?

Preparing your entrance exams? Or perhaps you’re an ambitious young foreigner trying to get into the Grande École system? Wherever you interest in the French university system, it’s easy to find information about which is the best Grande École. It’s not always so straight forward to find the best one for finance.

Fortunately, eFinancialCareers is one of the biggest job sites in finance, and we have a unique insight into the universities our candidates have attended, whether they want to work in hedge funds, tech or fintech roles. Our ranking of top French universities for finance jobs is listed below.

To derive this, we took a sample of every candidate who had attended a top French Grande École in our database and compared this to the size of the school's publicly stated alumni base. HEC was by far the winner and we ranked all the other schools according to this baseline.

Our ranking suggests that only EDHEC rivals HEC for finance jobs globally. Other Écoles, such as Polytechnique, ESSEC and Paris Dauphine are considerably less significant.

Are any of the results surprising? Leave a comment below if you have question to ask of your alma mater.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)