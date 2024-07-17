Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morning Coffee: Donald Trump tempts Jamie Dimon with possibility of doing a Gary Cohn. HSBC's new chief executive is a trader

by Sarah Butcher
11 minutes ago
5 minute read
Morning Coffee: Donald Trump tempts Jamie Dimon with possibility of doing a Gary Cohn. HSBC's new chief executive is a trader

Donald Trump likes Jamie Dimon, but it's not clear whether the feeling is mutual. When Trump spoke to Bloomberg yesterday, one of his revelations was that he'd consider Jamie Dimon to serve as secretary of the department of the treasury. It's not the average headhunter call.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Dimon is not the first banker to catch Trump's eye. During his first time as US president, Trump selected former Goldman Sachs Gary Cohn to be director of his National Economic Council and assistant for economic policy. Cohn duly took the call, but as we observed at the time, he wasn't entirely motivated by altruistic servitude. 

When someone leaves banking to serve in senior roles in the federal government, they must sell all their stock to avoid a conflict of interest. Normal vesting schedules don't apply, and stock that would have vested years in the future is suddenly available all at once. In Cohn's case, this meant leaving Goldman Sachs with around $285m, of which around $100m was the result of accelerated vesting. 

Even better, under so-called "divestiture rules," stock sold by an executive joining the federal government isn't subject to capital gains tax if it's reinvested in treasuries or diversified funds. 

If this was an incentive for Gary Cohn, it may be an even bigger incentive for Jamie Dimon. Dimon holds circa 7.7m shares in JPMorgan, which are currently worth around $1.64bn. In 2021, he received an option grant of 1.5m shares, which cliff vest in July 2026 and must be sold before expiration in 2031. That alone is worth more than $320m at current stock prices.

Last time Trump was elected, stock prices rallied. Gary Cohen was able to sell his Goldman shares at close to their highest price for a decade. Since then, though, Goldman's stock has more than doubled, so maybe Gary should have stuck around? Cohn then resigned as Trump's economic advisor in early 2018 after opposing Trump's tariffs policy. It probably didn't help that he was known by some in the administration as "globalist Gary." Democratic Dimon could yet regret it if he has his head turned. 

Separately, HSBC has chosen its new chief executive and it's Georges Elhedery, the former head of the investment bank who had a six-month sabbatical not so long ago. 

Elhedery looks like a good candidate for HSBC's salespeople and traders. A graduate off École Polytechnique in Paris, he has a markets background and worked for Goldman Sachs before joining HSBC nearly two decades ago. 

Meanwhile...

JD Vance wasn't a successful or failed VC. Namely because he didn't have enough time, spending just six years at three different firms. (Axios) 

Nomura is cutting jobs in Asia. Patrick Kwan, head of investment banking for Asia excluding Japan, is leaving the firm after more than two years. (Bloomberg) 

Equities and equity derivative traders are back in the game. “It continues to be an equities world. You see it in the asset price momentum in the US. You see now the potential for that to broaden to more names and more sectors,” said Ted Pick at Morgan Stanley. (Bloomberg) 

"There's a significant amount of geopolitical and election uncertainty around the world, but that tends to be an environment where clients reposition, and that tends to be a reasonably good environment for our sales and trading business." (Yahoo)  

Net new assets in wealth management at Morgan Stanley were the lowest since 2020 across the first six months of the year. Profit margins in that business have also shrunk, as wealth clients have been able to leave money in cash and other more liquid products that offer a greater return in a higher interest rate environment, but which are less lucrative for banks. (Financial Times) 

With electronic equities trading continuing to rise, a notable proportion of US low-touch desk expect to expand their teams over the next 12-18 months. (The Trade) 

Citadel Securities hired Andrew Pidgeon, who was recently Segantii’s global head of treasury and financing. He's expected to start at Citadel in mid-August. (Bloomberg) 

Banks in Europe have been fighting back against the ECB's edict that they must hold more capital against potential leveraged loan losses and it seems to be working. (Bloomberg) 

Tiger Global would like to acquire more shares in Revolut. (Sky) 

Gen Z no longer wants to work in tech. (Quartz) 

Night owls have superior cognitive function. (Guardian) 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
A day in the life of a private equity associate at KKR

A day in the life of a private equity associate at KKR

Morgan Stanley is very happy with its ex-JPMorgan bankers as the new boom begins

Morgan Stanley is very happy with its ex-JPMorgan bankers as the new boom begins

Salaries and Bonuses in Quant Finance: broken down by role, seniority & region

Salaries and Bonuses in Quant Finance: broken down by role, seniority & region

Bank of America's salespeople and traders are on fire. M&A bankers, not so much

Bank of America's salespeople and traders are on fire. M&A bankers, not so much

Morgan Stanley can pay more now that it's not spending $200m on severance

Morgan Stanley can pay more now that it's not spending $200m on severance

Latest Jobs
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Credit Risk Officer (Base in Beijing)
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
New York, United States
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Business Management Officer / Senior Business Management Officer (Base in Beijing)
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
New York, United States
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Budget Associate / Officer (Base in Beijing)
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
New York, United States
State Street Corporation
Core Operations Associate
State Street Corporation
Kansas City, United States
State Street Corporation
Application developer, AVP
State Street Corporation
Boston, United States
State Street Corporation
Senior Java Application Developer
State Street Corporation
Boston, United States

Related articles

A day in the life of a private equity associate at KKR
Financial

A day in the life of a private equity associate at KKR

16 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morgan Stanley is very happy with its ex-JPMorgan bankers as the new boom begins
Financial

Morgan Stanley is very happy with its ex-JPMorgan bankers as the new boom begins

16 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Bank of America's salespeople and traders are on fire. M&A bankers, not so much
Financial

Bank of America's salespeople and traders are on fire. M&A bankers, not so much

16 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morgan Stanley can pay more now that it's not spending $200m on severance
Financial

Morgan Stanley can pay more now that it's not spending $200m on severance

16 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.