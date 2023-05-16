Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Top Singaporean banking product engineer leaves for fintech

by Alex McMurray
16 May 2023
2 minute read
Top Singaporean banking product engineer leaves for fintech

Leaving traditional finance for a fintech startup isn't something reserved for bankers in London and New York. Singapore based, Kelvin Liew, an top technologist at OCBC bank has recently left to join trading infrastructure fintech DriveWealth.

DriveWealth has hired Liew as its head of technology for Asia. The firm's Singapore contingent is small but contains some impressive talent. BofA's former Asia COO for global transaction services, Vic Tham, is DriveWealth's head of APAC while ex-UBS and Deutsche Bank managing director Mabel Ha is the region's chief compliance officer.

Liew spent two years at OCBC where he was head of digital investment and insurance for its commercial banking arm, FRANK. He states that, during his tenure there, he "led the launch of a series of investment products including US fractional shares trading, robo- advisory portfolios and unit trust platform."

He also spent three years as a product manager at DBS bank with a focus on consumer investments and was the head of digital wealth propositions at United Overseas Bank where he spent over seven years. 

At present, DriveWealth is hiring for a number of engineering roles, but only in the US. Even by US standards the pay is impressive: A principal engineer can earn a salary of up to $240k.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Spring Professional Singapore
Global Head of Finance – Commodities
Spring Professional Singapore
Singapore
Audacity Capital
Trainee Financial Trader
Audacity Capital
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Tibra Capital
Quant Trader Junior (Graduate Role) - Relocation to Australia Required
Tibra Capital
London, United Kingdom
Alphachain Capital
Junior Trader
Alphachain Capital
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023

The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

Related articles

The universities that will get you a top fintech job
Fintech

The universities that will get you a top fintech job

17 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey - 2023
Fintech

The eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey - 2023

18 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The cringiest nicknames fintechs have for their employees
Fintech

The cringiest nicknames fintechs have for their employees

16 May 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Ex-Goldman Sachs ED's crypto hedge fund is hiring quants
Fintech

Ex-Goldman Sachs ED's crypto hedge fund is hiring quants

16 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.