17
Financial

"I'm an expat banker in Singapore; life here is amazing"

by Filip Baker
1 May 2023
4 minute read
I'm a British expat in Singapore and I object to the one-sided article written about Singapore by someone who doesn't even seem to live here. I've been in Singapore for 12 years, and if you appreciate safety, diversity, cleanliness, security, people being nice to each other and society values in an extremely low tax environment, then this is the place to be. 

I've always worked in cosmopolitan cities and before I moved to Singapore I spent time in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and New York. Singapore beats them all.

Unlike those other cities, Singapore has minimal physical and social disorder. This is an island that demonstrates the truth of the “broken window” theory that says even a single broken window brings down a neighbourhood - except in this case it applies to a whole country. There are no broken windows in Singapore, and this is an exceptional place to live. And contrary to what outsiders think, this is the result of good education rather than heavy regulation. 

Let me share some personal examples on safety, diversity, police presence and cleanliness. 

Singapore is truly diverse both from an ethnicity and religious point of view. There are no racial tensions and no microaggressions. This is the result of mutual respect rather than regulation.  In London and New York racial related microaggression is part of daily life in the streets and the subway.

I live in Singapore with my wife and young son in an HDB flat (or public housing ). Our flat is part of a large estate, and we don’t feel the need to close our front door at night as it is completely safe.  I would not do the same in any other country.

We never lock our bicycles, which is also unheard of in the other countries I've lived in. All parts of the estate are accessible and very safe day and night. I know many of my neighbours, and we are pleasant to each other. There is a strong sense of community and safety. 

Unlike other cities, there is no petty theft or any other petty crime. 

This is a huge contrast to London, where many public housing estates are no-go areas, even during daytime. Many are very unsafe, run down with lots of crime and vandalism related issues. When I lived in London, it was not atypical not to know or have any form of interaction with my next door neighbours. Every year I'd have my bike stolen and every time the police would do nothing about it.

In Singapore it's not just my bike that's safe. I often leave the key in the ignition of my scooter, with no concern. Here, you can leave your mobile, laptop, or unattended and it will not be stolen.

New York is completely different again. Whenever I arrive there, I am hit by two observations. The first is the huge police presence. The second is how rundown the buildings, airport and subway are. In Singapore infrastructure and property are well maintained; there is no graffiti anywhere, because Singaporean people are respectful.  

Some outsiders claim that Singapore is a heavily-regulated police state, but this is absolutely incorrect. Law enforcement officers (police and immigrants) in Singapore are pleasant and polite. It's the opposite of London and New York where the starting point of any interaction is that you feel like a criminal. 

Singaporean people are well-educated. They have high standards and expectations from their institutions and are not shy to providing direct feedback to them. When there are elections, they are involved and very opinionated. 

Yes, housing here is expensive, but there is a reason for this. Because Singapore is small, expats have always considered it a transient place. Unlike me, an expat in Singapore will typically live in a very comfortable, high-end and new condo apartment with a nice view, balcony and with all the expensive amenities. Back home, they would more likely live in an ordinary flat with no amenities. This is why expat lifestyles here are usually expensive.  

Filip Baker is a pseudonym 

Filip Baker
17 comments
  • Vi
    Vinny
    20 hours ago

    CLAPS!!!

  • Du
    Dusher
    3 May 2023

    It's true..where in shopping mall,if A child got lost..any 1 there will help .if thy happen to spot a lost child n bring it to e Customer service Counter.. .to locate E child Parent whereabout...

    Crimes is low here,if A major one The criminal will be caught within 24hrs..

    One can Walk save I. E night at 1230am to 3am..Safe .

    Cos our Streets n Neighbourhood lights is on till 7am jn e morning..

    Every where hv Cctv..

    N The Governmt made our Country a Safe place to live in..

    Eventhough e regulations n laws r strict..

    We r used to it..

    As A Singaporean I'm proud of my citizenship..i wont trade for another citizenship.....


  • Du
    Dusher
    3 May 2023

    In Singapore we mind our own business, if it need to be of helps ...if its A genuine cases we'll helps...if its a scam,we won't....etc..

    We live in harmony regardless of multi racials.in our country,

    Sporean r taught in school to live in harmony among others regardless of races, socialism,etc..in our society.. ..

    Also our upbringing in Asia country..we r taught to respects our Elderly,ppls,etc..

    And more..respects...to our sovietys..

  • Da
    DanS
    3 May 2023

    This post has a lot of rights and a lot of wrongs or even ignorance.


    I fully agree Singapore is a great place, more upsides than drawbacks. It’s super safe like nowhere else.


    However, there certainly is racism here, sometimes I wonder if this is one of the most racist places I’ve ever lived. The hate between races is heavy, especially exposed to this are people of Indian ethnicity. Just get into a taxi with a Chinese uncle and you’ll hear it. Everything is about race, even though the intention of using race openly probably had the opposite intention.


    I think it’s quite naive to think education is the reason for it being safe. Sure police officers are not everywhere, but have a look above you, probably about 5 cameras looking at you anywhere you are. Everything is monitored everywhere, if you do something they will catch you.


    In addition, how many countries have annual military parades showing off their forces? Some that come to mind aren’t famous for being free.


    regardless, all above isn’t bad, it’s just good to be mindful of it. Singapore is certainly doing something right!

  • Al
    Alain L
    3 May 2023

    Singapore consistently ranks above Ukraine in The Economist's Democracy Index. If Ukraine is at the frontline of democracy in the fight against autocracy as stated by US, UK, EU and almost all Western leaders, then by that reasoning Singapore which ranks above Ukraine in democracy and has placed financial sanctions on Russia would be considered as factually a democracy. Just because a few privileged expats don't like a few laws doesn't mean it's a police state. Most of the negative comments are probably from sore plonkers who can't secure a visa in one of the foremost city for finance.

