20
Financial

"Singapore expats have reason to think after the past week"

by Maragold d'Orac
30 April 2023
2 minute read
"Singapore expats have reason to think after the past week"

Singapore might not be as amazing for foreigners after all.

If you’re an expat in Singapore right now, you probably know what I’m talking about. Not just the 60% stamp duty, but also the execution of a man for conspiring to smuggle 1kg of cannabis.

Property in Singapore is expensive enough without new laws that make life harder for the high-earning immigrants in the city.  The Wall Street Journal is already running stories about expats finding that their rents have doubled. 

As for smuggling small amounts of cannabis, irrespective of your opinion on the legalization debate, Singapore is sending a signal to everyone - expats included - that it's not the West. This is real. If you bring drugs into this country, and you get caught, you may die.  

There was a time when Singapore went out of its way to attract expats. Now it seems to be going out of its way to push them away.

It's not just the expat property tax and capital punishment, it's also the visas for expat bankers. Yes, Singapore relaxed the system last August so that it's easier for foreign workers making over $21.5k to get into the country, but when it comes to jobs below that the preference is for locals. The big shot expat bankers at the top of any pyramid get a visa easily, plus permanent residency (no more absurd additional taxes). But the further down the pyramid you are (basically, the less you earn) the more you get squeezed.

Maragold D’Orac is the pseudonym of a recently retired senior ECM banker in Asia

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORMaragold d'Orac Insider Comment
20 comments
    15 hours ago

    You seem very concerned about not being able to find a job with pay above $27k as well as inability to traffic weed.


    If you are a lowly-paid, drug-trafficking or weed smoking expat, I think you are exactly the kind of expat that the government is trying to get rid of.

  • IB
    IBeatMyFamily
    23 hours ago

    Man doesn't know that the Stamp Duty of 60% to foreigners don't count for first property to Nationals and Permanent Residents if Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland and any Nationals of USA. Smh.

  • Al
    Alain L
    23 hours ago

    Singapore isn't lacking in talented foreigners who want to move here. If you are upset about the death penalty for drugs or cooling measures to mitigate rising property prices, you can leave and you won't be missed.

  • Ga
    Gaia
    2 May 2023

    What a stupid article.


    Please don't tell us how to run our country and about drugs trafficking.


    We are one of the safest countries in the world and we don't have many problems or crimes brought about by lax laws on drugs usage.


    Countries legalising cannabis don't fare better than us and all these bulls** about human rights don't cut here.


    And about jobs, if expatriates can find good paying jobs and a safe and good place to work in their own country, them stay put.


    Ask your stupid govt why people need to leave their countries and find jobs far away from where they are born.

  • We
    Well_travelled
    2 May 2023

    The rental market in Singapore is high no doubt but Expats also need to be reminded of the very low personal income tax which is significantly lower than most developed or Western countries.

