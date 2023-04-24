$240k salaries on offer at the fastest growing NY fintech

One of the biggest fintech funding rounds of 2023 just happened. Clear Street, a capital markets infrastructure provider, raised $270m in a Series B funding round, the most of any US based fintech so far this year. The company has over 390 global employees and is looking to grow... should you want to join?

The answer may be yes. Clear Street is one of the top 10 New York fintechs for culture and pay. This is what it's paying right now:

ClearStreet is all about hiring full stack developers. Clear Street's tech stack features Node.js, AWS, Elasticsearch and MongoDB

The company has already hired various senior engineers in 2023. They include Thomas Knutsson and Rasmus Leijon who previously worked for Nasdaq.

