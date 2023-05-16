Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Ex-Goldman Sachs ED's crypto hedge fund is hiring quants

by Alex McMurray
16 May 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Goldman Sachs ED's crypto hedge fund is hiring quants

One of the (few) banking alumni succeeding in the faltering crypto industry today is London based Anatoly Crachilov. He left Goldman Sachs, where he was an executive director (ED) in 2019 to found crypto hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management.

In the US Digital Assets Awards 2023 this month, Hedgeweek awarded Nickel with multiple awards after it achieved one of the best performances of any smaller fund. In possible response to this success, the fund has been hiring recently for its quant division, and it appears to be targeting Crachilov's former employers - Goldman Sachs and HSBC (where he was a director). 

Kamil Krawczyk, joins Nickel in London as a quantitative researcher. He's been part of Goldman's respected Warsaw team for two years as an executive director and desk strat. Krawczyk previously spent five years working across BNP Paribas, HSBC and Natwest.

Accompanying Krawcyzk is quant developer Bartłomiej Medygrał. Also recently based in Poland, Medygrał has spent the past 10 months working as a quant developer for HSBC. Prior to that, he was head of machine learning at WSEI University.

While fintechs like Coinbase and Gemini are hurt by the uncertainty of the crypto industry, Nickel is primed to profit from it. Crachilov says "the persisting inefficiencies of the crypto market and growing trading volumes [has] fuelled consistently strong, high risk-adjusted performance.”

Beyond its quant team, Nickel's hires in 2023 include business development consultant Chad Walls. He was previously director of capital markets for Maple, a fintech providing crypto capital network infrastructure. Walls also spent two years at crypto platform Celsius where he was an institutional business development director. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Harvey Nash
Senior PM - Banking - Markets - £925 p/day - London
Harvey Nash
London, United Kingdom
Barclay Simpson
Multi Asset Investment Risk Director
Barclay Simpson
London, United Kingdom
Octavius Finance
Junior Quantitative Researcher - Hedge Fund - London
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023

The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

Related articles

The universities that will get you a top fintech job
Fintech

The universities that will get you a top fintech job

17 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey - 2023
Fintech

The eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey - 2023

18 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Top Singaporean banking product engineer leaves for fintech
Fintech

Top Singaporean banking product engineer leaves for fintech

16 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The cringiest nicknames fintechs have for their employees
Fintech

The cringiest nicknames fintechs have for their employees

16 May 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.